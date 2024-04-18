Posted in: Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Disney Speedstorm, wreck-it ralph

Disney Speedstorm Releases Wreck-It Ralph Inspired Season Today

Gameloft has released the latest season for Disney Speedstorm, as players have a chance to race in the Sugar Rush from Wreck-It Ralph.

Article Summary Gameloft unveils Wreck-It Ralph's Sugar Rush season for Disney Speedstorm.

Race with Ralph, Vanellope, and more on new Sugar Rush tracks.

Explore in-game improvements like a new UI and progression system.

Join Disney's greatest in combat racing with unique character abilities.

Gameloft has released the latest season of Disney Speedstorm today, as players can now experience the new Wreck-It Ralph-inspired content right now. Known as the Sugar Rush season, you'll be able to race on the actual Sugar Rush track from the film, complete with all of the obstacles and different flavors as you race against other Disney and Pixar characters. You'll also get five characters from the film complete with their own unique cars to race in. We have more info below about the season and the teaser trailer above to enjoy before you go play the season.

Sugar Rush Season

The latest season in this cross-platform combat racing experience introduces five new Racers, including Ralph, Vanellope von Schweetz, Sergeant Calhoun, Fix-It Felix, and King Candy, a new racing environment "Candy Kingdom" inspired by the Sugar Rush game from Disney's Wreck-It Ralph, new Crew Members, and a mid-season surprise Racer's debut from a beloved franchise. Today also marks the launch of several in-game changes and improvements that will enhance the racing experience. These include giving players access to current and past seasonal content via the World Map, a streamlined progression system, improved game UI, and expanded customization options, giving Racer vehicles a more unique look.

Disney Speedstorm

Drift into the ultimate hero-based combat racing game, set on high-speed circuits inspired by Disney and Pixar worlds. Master each character's unique skills on the racetrack and claim victory in this thrilling arcade racing experience from the creators of the Asphalt series! An incredible cast of characters, including Mulan, Mickey Mouse, Sulley, Baloo, Captain Jack Sparrow, the Beast, and more, are suited and revving up for racing combat. Upgrade each racer's stats and make the most of their unique skills that can impact the outcome of a single race and dramatically change the way you play the game!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!