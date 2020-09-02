Jon Favreau's Gnomes & Goblins Launches Later This Month

Today we learned that Jon Favreau and Jake Rowell's VR title Gnomes & Goblins will finally be launching later this month. Its been a long four years since this game was previewed back in 2016, as they introduced us to an all-new epic VR experience that is essentially a fantasy adventure simulation adventure. in a partnership with Wver, the game will be released through PCVR on Steam, Oculus, and Viveport on September 23rd, 2020. The game will have you encounter goblin inhabitants as you become part of their society and help save them from their enemies. You'll get to roam freely through an enchanted forest to discover deeper layers of their mysterious ways, which includes a lot of tasks and puzzles along the way, all with you eventually being rewarded. We have some quotes on the project below as well as a trailer for you to enjoy.

"I'm incredibly happy to see how Wevr has brought my original vision to life in virtual reality. From the earliest days of rough sketches and abstract concepts, Wevr's entire team committed to fostering the kind of emotional connections that I believe will allow Gnomes & Goblins to occupy a special place in the hearts of players around the world. We worked hard to create the mood and feeling that Gnomes & Goblins is like a virtual theme-park ride, where magic and meaning are waiting around every corner," said Favreau.

"When Jon first approached us with his early concept and sketches, I immediately knew we'd found a wonderful storyline populated with engaging characters to help us explore the VR medium.This project takes all the creative strides we made in developing theBlu and elevates the experience with unique AI-driven characters inhabiting an interactive world which invites players to create a connection with the forest and especially its adorable guide, Buddy the Goblin," said G&G Director and Executive Producer Jake Rowell.

Madison Wells Media CEO Gigi Prizker said, "We joined this project from its earliest inception because we knew that Jon Favreau's concept would pair perfectly with Wevr's proven track record of innovation within the VR industry. We're very happy to have contributed to a project like Gnomes & Goblins that truly represents a new kind of immersive experience unlike any other in the space."

"I'm elated to finally announce the official release date of Gnomes & Goblins. After years of creative perseverance our team and partners can celebrate the monumental journey of bringing Jon's vision of Gnomes & Goblins to life. As an indie studio we couldn't be happier to share this experimental virtual world with fans around the globe. We hope that the love and care put into this product will resonate, and enable us to continue on the journey and move the immersive medium forward for all," said Wevr Cofounder and CEO Neville Spiteri.