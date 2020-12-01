Josh Richards & Griffin Johnson Join ReKTGlobal As Latest Investors

ReKTGlobal announced today that TikTok creators Josh Richards and Griffin Johnson have joined on as the company's latest investors. The two have now joined in as owners of the organization and will be taking on new roles as the duo will develop new content, merchandise collaborations, and promotional activations for both Rogue and the Royal Ravens. No word as to how much the two invested in the company or if they'll be doing anything else beyond the content side of things, but it is an interesting twist to see them push in to be on this side of the company with their own cash. Here are a few quotes from the announcement this morning as we wait to see what they will create in the weeks and months to come.

"Griffin and Josh have uniquely captured the attention of Generation Z and beyond, and their influence is undeniable. They are both incredible additions to the ReKTGlobal ownership team," said Dave Bialek, CEO of ReKTGlobal. "They have strong business instincts, a unique talent for developing viral content, and an understanding of how to connect with younger audiences and casual gamers. They are natural born hustlers and have leveraged their TikTok fame to step into acting and music, becoming entrepreneurs and investors in the process. We couldn't be more excited to welcome them to the ReKTGlobal family as we continue to bridge the gap between the world of esports, entertainment and pop culture." "Coming on as an investor to ReKTGlobal was genuinely a no-brainer," commented Josh Richards. "After a few meetings with the C-suite at ReKTGlobal, I knew this was something I wanted to be a part of." "The fact that I can now say I own a part of London Royal Ravens and Team Rogue is unbelievably surreal," said Griffin Johnson. I am thankful to Dave and Amish for allowing me into the ReKTGlobal family with open arms. Can't wait to get to work and help bridge the gap between traditional social media and esports."