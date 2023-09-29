Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Archiact, Journey To Foundation

Journey To Foundation Arrives On VR Platforms In Late October

Inspired by the novel Foundation by Isaac Asimov, the new VR game Journey To Foundation will be coming out in about four weeks.

VR developer and publisher Archiact has given Journey To Foundation an official release date, as we'll see the game come out later next month. Based on the works of Isaac Asimov, the game will take you through a unique storyline in space as you experience life as a spy trying to infiltrate deserters on the edge of the empire's reach. Enjoy the latest trailer below, as the game will arrive on PSVR2, Meta Quest 2, and Pico 4 on October 26, 2023.

"Originally released in 1951, Isaac Asimov's Foundation has been published in 32 countries in every major language, selling more than 20 million copies worldwide. The Foundation Trilogy is internationally revered, and in 1966, the series received the Hugo Award for Best All-time Novel Series. In Journey To Foundation, players step into the shoes of Agent Ward, a spy sent to the edge of the Galactic Empire to infiltrate a group of deserters. They'll visit breathtaking locations, make gut-wrenching choices that change the story, and form deep connections with unforgettable characters. Will you join the Foundation, or will you stay true to your mission and loyal to those that sent you on your journey?"

Experience Foundation – Immerse yourself in Asimov's groundbreaking universe in this interactive VR experience.

– Immerse yourself in Asimov's groundbreaking universe in this interactive VR experience. Participatory storytelling – In this narrative-driven sci-fi adventure, your choices carry consequences that will affect your journey.

– In this narrative-driven sci-fi adventure, your choices carry consequences that will affect your journey. Mentalics – Use mental science to uncover and influence the emotions of others – your very life might depend on it.

– Use mental science to uncover and influence the emotions of others – your very life might depend on it. Equipment to rule the stars – You'll be armed with the best weapons and tools the Empire has to offer. How you use them is up to you.

– You'll be armed with the best weapons and tools the Empire has to offer. How you use them is up to you. Dynamic conversations – Interact and connect with characters on an entirely new level thanks to an innovative conversation system.

– Interact and connect with characters on an entirely new level thanks to an innovative conversation system. Expansive gameplay – Disguise, hack, and blast your way through the galaxy. It's up to you to decide how to approach each situation, with tools at your disposal to forge your own path.

