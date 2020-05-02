Jujubee Has Oddly Made A COVID Video Game For Steam

One of the strangest game releases we've seen during the current health crisis is Jujubee has released COVID: The Outbreak. While many of you reading this may not think it to be wise to release a game so closely tied to the COVID-19 epidemic, the company has taken the stance that the game is here to educate you on what it's like to work for a group like the World Health Organization in trying to contain an outbreak like this. The game even uses real data collected from WHO reports simulating how the virus spread, as you now take the lead in trying to control it. The game is set to be released on May 29th, 2020, with the base price of $13.99/€11.99, and 20% of the profits for the first two months will go to COVID-19 relief. Here's some added info on the game from the developers.

Here at Jujubee, we've always thought that games should address current and serious topics. In the case of our historical-documentary game KURSK we touched on the subject of the Russian submarine tragedy and to what end an arms race could lead to, in Deep Diving Simulator we focused on issues related to the ecology and protection of our underwater world, and Realpolitiks tackles the problem of terrorism and migrations. In COVID: The Outbreak we allow the players to face the most current and touching topic of all – a pandemic of a dangerous virus.

As the leader of the Global Health Organization (GHO) your task is to contain the spread of a coronavirus and save humanity before it is too late. In addition to crisis management, the game provides the players with information on how to behave in the event of an epidemic, what actions to take, and how to protect themselves and their loved ones in the most effective way. The game is based on the data published by WHO and on the information acquired from experts and consultants. Through your actions, you will be able to see how difficult it is to manage during a crisis, what impact various decisions can have on an effective fight against a global epidemic, which can be caused by listening to charlatans or the lack of appropriate medical equipment.

The virus will adapt to your actions by means of mutation so you must predict and take into account its transmission abilities, time of incubation, drug resistance, and a whole lot more. Decide whether a country should close its borders and quarantine citizens to reduce the number of new infections, or construct new hospitals and emergency tents to speed up the recovery of the already infected. Choose wisely.