Jupiter Hell Finally Has A New Publisher & Release Date

Developers ChaosForge revealed this week that finally, after a long wait, Jupiter Hell has got a new publisher and an official release date. A short history lesson as the game was teased a few years ago and eventually released into Early Access on Steam back in mid-2019. However, it's kinda just been sitting there ever since with few updates being made to the game. That's all going to change very quickly as the team announced they have partnered with Warsaw-based publisher Brain Damaged, released the new 0.9.7 version update, and have a target date set to release the game on August 5th, 2021. The game is actually pretty cool as it's a turn-based shooter with a roguelike framework, which the team refers to as the spiritual successor to DoomRL. It's nice to see it come back out of developmental hell and now have a release date in mind for later this summer.

Jupiter Hell is a roguelike game in a 90's flavored sci-fi universe. Set on the moons of Jupiter, the game pits a lone space marine against overwhelming demonic forces. The game challenges the player to rip and tear undead, demons and unmentionable monstrosities, using classic weaponry including shotguns, railguns and the trusty chainsaw. All to the shine of CRT monitors and the tune of heavy metal! In gameplay terms Jupiter Hell is a classic roguelike, with tactical game mechanics core to the experience. It combines turn-based combat with procedural levels and the constant threat of permadeath to make an addictive and highly replayable game. However it also has the visual polish and smooth UI to make it accessible to a new generation of gamers.