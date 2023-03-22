Kabam Announces King Arthur: Legends Rise at GDC 2023 Kabam has revealed King Arthur: Legends Rise this week, as we're getting a new squad-based RPG for PC and mobile.

Developer and publisher Kabam Games has revealed a brand new game during GDC 2023 this week, as players will soon experience King Arthur: Legends Rise. The game is going to be a squad-based RPG title that will have both an expansive world to explore and an immersive story for you to get wrapped up in, as you will take on adventures through Camelot as the young king, bringing on knights, mages, and rogues to your party before dashing into combat. There's no release date for it yet, but we do know the game is coming to PC and mobile devices. Here's more info on the game from the devs.

"King Arthur: Legends Rise was first revealed during the State of Unreal keynote at the Game Developers Conference and showcased the game's visually stunning 3D characters, animations, visual effects, and environments, all powered by Unreal Engine 5. Players can experience King Arthur: Legends Rise at home or take it on the go with seamless crossplay and cross-progression between mobile and PC platforms. More information about a release date for King Arthur: Legends Rise will be shared later this year."

AN EPIC KING ARTHUR QUEST – Players will experience a dark and mysterious campaign that immerses them in the perilous adventures of a young King Arthur.

COLLECTIBLE ARTHURIAN LEGENDS – Players will build an ever-expanding roster of Knights, Mages, Rogues and powerful iconic characters of Arthurian Legend as they journey through Camelot and beyond.

MYTHICAL WEAPONS TO DEFEAT POWERFUL MONSTERS – Players can select the best Relics for their Heroes and hone them into the perfect weapon to defeat monsters and madmen in strategic combat.

REBUILDING THE KINGDOM OF CAMELOT – Players will be tasked with rebuilding the battle-torn realm to its former glory as the ultimate fortress for their Heroes.

CROSSPLAY BETWEEN MOBILE AND PC – Players can switch seamlessly between their computer and their phone to never miss an epic battle or reward.