Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Nexon | Tagged: KartRider, KartRider Rush+

KartRider Rush+ Heads Off Into Space As Part Of Season 25

Nexon takes KartRider Rush+ off into space for a brand new season, as well as new content on the way for its Fourth Anniversary.

Article Summary KartRider Rush+ launches Season 25 with a space theme, featuring new tracks and karts.

Fourth Anniversary events for KartRider Rush+ offer exclusive coins and rewards.

Players can trade Tire Shards for Legendary Karts during a special event period.

New content includes raised level caps and a Kart Proficiency system for players.

Nexon dropped a new update into KartRider Rush+ this week, bringing about Season 25 as well as planning for the game's Fourth Anniversary. This time around, they take the game off into space with new tracks that will have you drifting around the solar system. You'll have two new karts with the Plasma Comet and Plasma Gleam on a few new circuits, including Skyway (Northeu), Cosmoway (Northeu), and Moon Garden (Fairy). We have more details for you below about the latest update, as you can now race around in space right now.

KartRider Rush+ – Season 25

In KartRider Rush+, players find themselves in unique, turbo-charged go-karts and race through a variety of imaginative tracks filled with thrilling twists and turns. For the rookie or seasoned racing pro, KartRider Rush+ offers a pit stop for every player with an array of game modes and a delightful cast of characters to keep drivers in the fast lane. The frenetic game's vibrant graphics and easy-to-pick-up gameplay deliver endless fun and excitement on the go.

Four-Year Anniversary Events – Ahead of the fourth anniversary of KartRider Rush+ this May, players can log in and participate in events to earn 4EVER Coins and 4-Year Anniversary rewards, from Friday, April 26 to Sunday, June 9. For even more celebrations, players can pre-register to obtain an invitation item, which they can later use to obtain the 4EVER Set (M) and 4EVER Frame, from Friday, May 3 to Wednesday, May 15.

Ahead of the fourth anniversary of KartRider Rush+ this May, players can log in and participate in events to earn 4EVER Coins and 4-Year Anniversary rewards, from Friday, April 26 to Sunday, June 9. For even more celebrations, players can pre-register to obtain an invitation item, which they can later use to obtain the 4EVER Set (M) and 4EVER Frame, from Friday, May 3 to Wednesday, May 15. Rare Rewards – From Sunday, May 5 to Sunday, May 12, players can trade Tire Shards for Legendary Karts, including Cronos Air (5d) and Onyx Beetle Dasher – MAX (5d).

From Sunday, May 5 to Sunday, May 12, players can trade Tire Shards for Legendary Karts, including Cronos Air (5d) and Onyx Beetle Dasher – MAX (5d). Additional Levels and Kart Proficiency System – For even more heart-pounding fun, players' maximum levels have been raised from 120 to 128. Players can also now access the Kart Proficiency system, where they can earn Proficiency Points by racing in Ranked Mode.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!