Kasedo Games Announces Mafia Management Title City Of Gangsters

Kasedo Games revealed their latest sim management game today with the mafia-centric title City Of Gangsters. This game will let you start from nothing and become the biggest thing this city has ever seen as you start your own crime syndicate. You'll build speakeasies and illegal distilleries, manage production chains as well as resource distribution, and smuggle goods from out of town. You'll also take part in fun activities such as bribing the police and growing an impressive crew to keep your rivals under your thumb. The game has a release ear of 2021, but no finer details beyond that. You can read more about it below along with the trailer.

You've grabbed the opportunity by the horns, and the city is yours for the taking. But you only have a few years to make your mark on history, to build the largest, most profitable crime syndicate, take over your competition, and rule the entire city. Because after 1933, it will be all over, alcohol will be legal again. And doing business fair and square, well, everybody knows that's not where the real money is.