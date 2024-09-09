Posted in: 10:10 Games, Funko Fusion, Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged:

KFC's Colonel Sanders Has Been Added To Funko Fusion

The power of fried chicken is now at your fingertips as Funko Fusion has partnered with KFC to add Colonel Sanders to the game

Article Summary Colonel Sanders joins Funko Fusion, bringing his fried chicken flair to the action game.

Use Colonel Sanders' cane and bucket launcher to battle enemies and solve puzzles.

Funko Fusion celebrates fandom with over 60 characters from 20+ popular franchises.

New Invincible and Walking Dead levels revealed, featuring characters like Rick Grimes and Omni-Man.

Skybound Games and 10:10 Games revealed another new character for Funko Fusion, as KFC's Colonel Sanders has been added to the game. This is basically just an announcement for a new IP being added, as you'll serve up some fried chicken in a few different ways, with his cane and a bucket launcher as his primary weapons. Enjoy the trailer as the game arrives on PC via Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation on September 13, 2024.

Funko Fusion

Funko Fusion is a third-person action game that's all about celebrating fandom. Play with some of your favorite characters from across TV, movies, games, and comics, and explore handcrafted worlds inspired by Jurassic World, Back to the Future, JAWS, The Thing, Chucky, Battlestar Galactica, Hot Fuzz, The Umbrella Academy, Five Nights at Freddy's, Masters of the Universe, Invincible, and many more! Select, unlock, and play with 60+ unique playable characters from more than 20 fan-favorite franchises, all lovingly recreated in Funko Pop! form. Each character has their own weapons and special moves, and some characters have unique skills for solving puzzles and finding secrets. Explore your favorite franchises in video game form, relive memorable moments, and play through a unique story that ties them all together! Shoot, blast, and whack enemies in ranged and melee combat. Craft gadgets and items to give yourself an advantage or to unlock hidden areas.

With dreams of total domination, Eddy wields the dark ability to possess the inhabitants of Funko Fusion's pop culture-inspired worlds, building an army of corrupted characters inspired by franchises including Jurassic World, Back to the Future, The Thing, Chucky, and many more. As players strive to fight back, they'll build their own team of playable heroes, each with unique tools for use in both combat and puzzles. Speaking of heroes, comics legend Robert Kirkman joined the panel as a surprise guest to share more about the inclusion of Skybound Entertainment's Invincible and The Walking Dead. Kirkman then treated the audience to first looks at Funko Fusion's Invincible level as well as playable characters Invincible and Omni-Man in action, along with a sneak peek at The Walking Dead's Rick Grimes and Michonne.

