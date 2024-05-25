Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: disney, lego, the lion king

New Disney's The Lion King Set Arrives at LEGO with Young Simba

Some brand new brick built fun is on the way as LEGO has put up pre-orders for new sets like Young Simba from The Lion King

Article Summary LEGO celebrates The Lion King's 30th with a new Young Simba set with 1,445 pieces.

Impressive 11.5" tall buildable Simba features a movable head for dynamic display.

Pre-orders for the LEGO Simba set are live, priced at $129.99, with a June 1, 2024 launch.

Nostalgic Disney collectible joins others like Hawaiian Stitch in LEGO's character lineup.

The 30th anniversary of Disney's The Lion King is here and LEGO is once again celebrating with some buildable magic. Coming in at an impressive 1, 445 pieces, the lion cub and future king of the Pride Lands, Simba, has arrived with a new set. Unlike the previous Simba set from LEGO, this new release stands at over 11.5" tall and will just have a moveable head. LEGO put a lot of love and detail into this set, capturing the lovable cub's freedom and ideas on what it is like to be king in the future. It is incredible to see more Disney sets come to life through LEGO, and these buildable character sets are are really taking off with releases like Hawaiian Stitch, Disney VHS, and more. Whether you're just a massive Disney fan of just love The Lion King this is the set you want and is priced at $129.99. Pre-orders for Young Simba are already live on the LEGO Store with the mighty king releasing on June 1, 2024.

Young Simba the Lion King Comes to LEGO

"Share a passion for iconic movies with this Young Simba the Lion King (43247) LEGO® ǀ Disney animal building set. This building kit for adults celebrates The Lion King's 30th anniversary and features a Simba animal figure with a movable head so the model can be displayed in different poses."

LEGO® ǀ Disney building set for adults – Treat yourself or any other adult fan of The Lion King to a Young Simba animal figure building set to spark nostalgia and creative pride

Celebrate a milestone – This building set for adults features a Simba animal figure in a classic pose with a movable head to celebrate The Lion King's 30th anniversary

Disney gift for adults – This Simba animal figure with a movable head makes a nostalgic display gift for movie-lovers or a treat for you or any other adult Disney fan

