The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure Announced

Netmarble has a new mobile title on the way as The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure will bring a new twist to the franchise.

Netmarble announced a brand new mobile title this week as players will have a chance to battle in idle combat in The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure. The game puts a new spin on the franchise as you'll take the characters and settings you've known from other titles and push them forward in a new adventure where you just neet to tap your way to victory. We have more details below as the game is available for people to pre-register.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure

The Seven Deadly Sins: IDLE Adventure is based on the global hit manga and anime that welcomes players to an idle RPG world overflowing with epic adventures and fan-favorite characters from the franchise. Inspired by The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, the mobile RPG enjoyed by 60 million players around the globe, The Seven Deadly Sins: IDLE Adventure offers an enjoyable gameplay experience featuring a variety of content, an easy-to-play One-Tap Draw system, as well the opportunity to collect and nurture beloved characters.

Players who pre-register will receive valuable in-game rewards that will aid them when they begin their idle journey. The rewards include Hero Summon Tickets (x2,500), Diamonds (x5,000), and Legendary Hero Summon Tickets and Launch Special Festival Summon Tickets providing a chance to obtain four Legendary heroes, including Diane. Additionally, pre-registering on the official website or through the in-game pop-up for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross will provide a total of 60 Diamonds that can be used in The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross.

Tap, tap, tap your way to a big win to make massive gains! Getting stronger is as easy as tapping the Card Draw button! They've gotten a lot smaller, but no less powerful! Journey across Britannia on a cozy adventure with your new friends! Let the tavern do all of the hard work, then re-invest your earnings into the tavern or your heroes! Take a step back and relax on your adventure through Britannia! Gather your friends to form a Knighthood, battle against the Red Demon, or duel other players in the Fight Festival!

