Diamond Select Debuts New Marvel Comics Moon Knight Bust

Diamond Select Toys is back with some brand new statues for collectors like the return of Moon Knight right for the comic pages

Article Summary Diamond Select unveils a limited edition Moon Knight comic bust at $130.

Moon Knight, resurrected by Khonshu, is depicted in classic costume.

Only 2,000 of the 5-inch, 1/7 scale mini-busts will be available.

Collectible comes with numbered certificate of authenticity for fans.

Moon Knight is a complex and intriguing character who is featured inside the dark and gritty side of Marvel Comics. He first appeared in Werewolf by Night #32 in 1975 and was created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin. His real name is Marc Spector, and he was a former Marine and CIA operative who turned mercenary after his time in the service. After a near-death experience in Egypt, Spector ended up being resurrected by the ancient Egyptian moon god known as Khonshu, becoming Moon Knight, Khonshu's earthly avatar. However, Marc suffers from multiple personality disorders, leading to more forms that Moon Knight can become like the millionaire Steven Grant or the angry cab driver Jake Lockley.

Now, the legendary Moon Knight is arriving at Diamond Select Toys with a brand new limited edition Marvel Comics bust. Coming in at 5-inch tall, this 1/7 scale resin mini-bust features the infamous Marc Spector as Moon Knight and in his classic all-white costume. He is featured with a flowing cape and crescent darts and is showcased upon a nicely crafted and detailed Egyptian-themed base. This statue is quite limited with only 2,000 pieces getting released worldwide, with a certificate of authenticity being included. Moon Knight fans will surely want this release in their Marvel Comics collection, and it is priced at $130 with a Q1 2025 release date.

Moon Knight (Marvel Comics) DST Mini Bust

"A Diamond Select Toys release! The enemy can see him coming, and now so can you! This 5-inch, 1/7 scale resin mini-bust of Marc Spector, a.k.a. Moon Knight, depicts him with billowing cape, crescent darts in both hands, atop an Egyptian-themed pedestal base. Limited to only 2,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Juan Pitluk!"

