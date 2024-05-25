Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged:

New Retro Star Wars Aliens Arrives at Gentle Giant Ltd. with Amanaman

Gentle Giant Ltd. is returning to a galaxy far far away once again as they debut their latest set of Star Wars collectible statues

Article Summary Gentle Giant Ltd. unveils a 12" Retro Star Wars figure of Amanaman from Jabba's Palace.

The Amanaman collectible is modeled after its classic Kenner figure and includes original features.

Priced at $99.99, the figure comes with a Power of the Force coin and vintage packaging.

Pre-orders for the limited edition Amanaman Jumbo Figure are now available at Gentle Giant Ltd.

Jabba's Palace, located on the desert planet of Tatooine, is a notorious stronghold found within the Star Wars universe. It played its roles throughout the Original Trilogy and serves as a luxurious yet sinister lair of the crime lord known as Jabba the Hutt. Featured prominently in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the palace is a den of iniquity, filled with a diverse array of bounty hunters, smugglers, intergalactic creatures, and entertainers. Among the eclectic mix of aliens inhabiting Jabba's Palace is Amanaman, a member of the Amani species. This interesting alien has now returned as Gente Giant Ltd. debuts their latest Star Wars Retro 12" figure.

Recognizable by his towering stature and elongated limbs, Amanaman's distinctive appearance makes him stand out in the crowded palace. Introduced in Return of the Jedi, Amanaman hails from the planet Maridun, known for its dangerous wildlife. Inspired by his Kenner vintage figure, Amanaman was one of the original 96 releases and is back with his signature yellow and green look with staff covered with human skulls and all in 12" scale. A commemorative coin Power of the Force coin and resealable packaging is also featured for this Star Wars release that is priced at $99.99, and pre-orders are already live with Gentle Giant Ltd.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Amanaman Jumbo Figure

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Of all the aliens in Jabba the Hutt's palace, none was as mysterious and menacing as the Amani headhunter, Amanaman! His inhuman green-and-yellow body and his staff decorated with skulls made him unlike anything we'd seen before, and he was a welcome addition to the Star Wars toy line back in 1985. Now, he's the newest Jumbo figure in the GGLTD 12-Inch Retro Figure line! Based on the vintage figure, one of the "original 96," this oversized figure comes packaged on a large, resealable blister card with a vintage-style cardback and a Power of the Force coin."

