Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: mafex, marvel, x-men

Medicom Debuts New Marvel Comics X-Men's Rogue MAFEX Figure

Medicom is expanding their ever-growing MAFEX catalog once again with a new figure as the X-Men known as Rogue joins the fight

Article Summary Medicom releases MAFEX Rogue figure from Marvel Comics' X-Men.

Rogue's iconic yellow and green outfit and other details captured.

Figure includes three head sculpts and multiple swappable hands.

Priced at $104.99 for April 2025 release, pre-orders available now.

Rogue is one of the most complex and beloved characters in the roster of the Marvel Comics' X-Men series. She first appeared in Avengers Annual #10 back in 1981 and was created by Chris Claremont and Michael Golden. This southern belle's real name is Anna Marie, and she possesses a very unique and often burdensome ability that allows her to absorb the memories, abilities, and even the life force of anyone she touches. This deadly power manifested when she was a teenager, which caused her to accidentally harm others, only leading her to run away from home. Initially starting out as a member of the villainous Brotherhood of Evil Mutants under Mystique's guidance, Rogue sought redemption and new friends by joining the X-Men.

Her transition from villain to hero had its struggles, but she has been a viable member of the X-Men ever since, and now her adventures continue with Medicom. That is right, a brand new Marvel Comics-inspired MAFEX figure has arrived and is packed with impressive detail. Everything you love about Rogue is featured here, from her signature yellow and green outfit to her brown jacket and even her iconic hairstyle and headband. Her MAFEX release will come with three swappable heads and swappable hands, including one as she takes her glove off. The Marvel MAFEX No.242 Rogue (Comic Ver.) is priced at $104.99, with pre-orders live on sites like Biga Bad Toys Store with an April 2025 release.

Marvel MAFEX No.242 Rogue (Comic Ver.)

"Rogue, as she appeared in the X-Men comics, leaps into Medicom's MAFEX action figure lineup! This Marvel Rogue action figure stands about 6 inches tall and includes 3 different head sculpts and multiple pairs of hands."

Features

5.90 inches (15cm)

Made of plastic and faux leather

Based on the X-Men comic series

Part of the MAFEX action figure line

Highly detailed

Premium articulation

Several interchangeable parts

Contents

Rogue figure

3 Head sculpts

Interchangeable hands

Figure stand

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!