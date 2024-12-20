Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kill Knight, PlaySide Studios

Kill Knight Releases Brand-New Krystalized Update

Playside Studios have released the last update of the year for Kill Knight, as the Krystalized Update brings several new additions

Indie game developer and publisher Playside Studios have given Kill Knight an upgrade as the end-of-year Krystalized Update is now live. This is basically an upgrade all around, as you'll have access to new armor and weapons, as well as new augments and several upgrades to the game in general. Plus, there are new weekly challenges to take on and an update to the Kodex. The team has also decided to release the game's Original Soundtrack, as you can download and listen to it across Steam, Spotify, and YouTube. We have more info about the update for you below.

Kill Knight – Krystalized Update

With an updated Sever Mode, the introduction of a Weekly Descent Mode, and the addition of a Demon Beastiary Kodex, this update offers something for both seasoned players and newcomers alike. Speaking of newcomers, slight tweaks have been made to the lowest difficulty level (Regret) to ensure it is a little more manageable to overcome. The Kill Knight Original Soundtrack is also launching across Steam, Spotify, and YouTube, allowing you to bring the game's electrifying atmosphere wherever you go.

New Equipment

Inclucators (Pistol): Fires puncturing shards that spike into enemies.

Fires puncturing shards that spike into enemies. Dreadfaller (Heavy Weapon): A laser caster that emits combusting plasma beams and ruptures foes.

A laser caster that emits combusting plasma beams and ruptures foes. Hollowbrant (Sword): Utilises powerful jumping slam attacks that convert kills into empowered heavy weapon shots.

Utilises powerful jumping slam attacks that convert kills into empowered heavy weapon shots. Umbrite (Armor): Spawns a vengeful Shade to assist in combat.

Expanded Augments

Meticulous Azurite: Restores heavy ammo when firing Wrath Bursts.

Restores heavy ammo when firing Wrath Bursts. Abyssal Florute: Pulls in Health Shards when Quick Absorbing.

Updated Sever Mode

Encounter powerful Krystalized Demons that unleash enhanced attacks and offer bonus Carnage Score when slain.

New Weekly Descent Mode

Compete in randomized weekly challenges, featuring rotating equipment and layers. Leaderboards refresh weekly for ultimate bragging rights.

Demon Bestiary Kodex

Unlock lore and insights on every Demon by spending Tokkens.

