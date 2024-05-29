Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kill Knight, PlaySide Studios

Kill Knight Releases Free Demo Ahead Of Steam Next Fest

Wanna try out Kill Knight before the game comes out? There's a new free demo available on Steam ahead of Steam Next Fest in June.

Article Summary Playside Studios unveils a free Kill Knight demo ahead of Steam Next Fest.

Embark on a vengeful quest in the isometric action shooter, set for 2024 release.

Face the horrors of the Abyss with fast combat and retro-inspired graphics.

Climb the leaderboards by mastering five layers of challenges in the game.

Indie game developer and publisher Playside Studios have released a free demo for Kill Knight as they get a head start on Steam Next Fest. After being revealed a short time ago, the arcade-inspired isometric action shooter is aiming to be released sometime in 2024. But until then, you'll be able to try out this sample of the game, giving you a few hours of content that remains slightly spoiler-free. Along with the brand new demo, the team dropped a fresh trailer for the game, giving you a preview of what you can expect to play.

Kill Knight

Kill Knight plunges you into the role of a dishonored warrior, betrayed and banished to the depths of the Abyss. Branded Kill Knight, your reanimated corpse becomes a weapon driven by an unquenchable thirst for vengeance with one singular mission: kill the last angel. Master the art of exploiting enemy weaknesses, execute brutal finishers, and tactically manage your resources as you delve into the eldritch Abyss—a nightmarish realm brimming with atmosphere and peril. It's a deadly dance of survival and skill as you navigate this macabre world, competing against friends and foes on the global leaderboards. Can you withstand the relentless onslaught of horrors and achieve your ultimate destiny?

Fast and visceral Top-down, push-forward combat that rewards aggression and precision.

Abyssal Dread: An immersive otherworld dripping in a corrosive atmosphere with a retro-inspired aesthetic.

Descend through five fatal layers, each more deadly than the last.

Choose your challenge: Three distinct difficulty settings to overcome.

Survive long enough to raise your Kill Power, increasing speed and damage.

Complete challenges to unlock your Knight's arsenal and evolve your playstyle.

Dive into Master Mode, combining all five layers into one extended arena challenge

Ascend the global leaderboards and compete with friends for high-score supremacy

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!