Killer Klowns From Outer Space Adds Elvira & Tom Savini DLC

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game has two killer additions in time for Halloween, as Tom Savini and Elvira are now available as DLC

IllFonic revealed a brand new DLC today for Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game, as Elvira and Tom Savini have been added as new DLC skins. Just in time for Halloween, you're getting one of the most prolific horror designers of all time, and the Mistress of the Dark as new skins to dress up as while taking on the Klowns. What's more, the team also revealed a new map is coming to the game in October, but kept the details a surprise for a later date. We have more info about both below, as the DLC is available today!

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game – Elvira and Tom Savini

Elvira – Mistress of the Dark

Fight back against the invading Klowns as the spookily iconic Elvira. This special character skin for female humans is the perfect spooky cosmetic this fall. Elvira, portrayed by Cassandra Peterson, is a fictional horror hostess known for her campy, charismatic persona. Debuting in the 1980s, she gained fame hosting late-night horror movie broadcasts, characterized by her striking look—a plunging black gown, dramatic makeup, and long dark hair. Elvira's blend of gothic glam and cheeky humor, often poking fun at horror clichés, made her a pop culture icon. Beyond television, she has appeared in films, comic books, and various media, captivating audiences with her unique mix of spooky allure and witty commentary.

Tom Savini

The horror legend himself is taking on a Killer Klowns Invasion! Step into the shoes of Tom Savini and show these Klowns who really knows how to steal the show. This unique human-male skin is the perfect eerie cosmetic this fall. Tom Savini is a renowned American special effects artist, actor, and filmmaker, celebrated for his work in horror cinema. Savini is acclaimed for his groundbreaking makeup and special effects, which have significantly influenced the genre. His notable contributions include work on films like Dawn of the Dead (1978), Friday the 13th (1980), and Day of the Dead (1985). Savini's innovative techniques in creating realistic gore and prosthetics have earned him a prominent place in horror history. In addition to his effects work, he has acted in various films and television shows, showcasing his multifaceted talent in the industry.

