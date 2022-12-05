Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game Gets LACC Trailer

Good Shepherd Entertainment dropped a new trailer for Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game during Los Angeles Comic-Con. The team decided now was a good time to show off the lackeys in the game, as you get a better look at the smaller clowns that will run around and hunt you down for the bigger clowns we all know. You can check out the latest trailer, along with a behind-the-scenes video with the developers below, as we're still waiting on a proper release date.

"When murderous alien Klowns come to feed on the quiet town of Crescent Cove, the locals must work together to fight back and survive in Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game! Team up as either Klowns or humans, choose from a variety of character classes and explore an expansive, ever-changing map with creepy surprises around every corner. Led by visionary Friday the 13th: The Game Executive Director Randy Greenback, Killer Klowns gets the blood pumping with a nightmarishly campy sense of humor and unpredictable matches that make each session fresh and exciting.

SEND IN THE KLOWNS: Become the iconic Killer Klowns – cooperate as a team of three players, plan your alien invasion strategy, and hunt down the humans of Crescent Cove with outlandish weapons and abilities.

Become the iconic Killer Klowns – cooperate as a team of three players, plan your alien invasion strategy, and hunt down the humans of Crescent Cove with outlandish weapons and abilities. PROTECT HUMANITY: Fight back as a team of seven brave citizens – pick your class, explore the town for valuable loot and weapons, avoid getting captured by Klowns, and try to survive – or sabotage – the invasion.

Fight back as a team of seven brave citizens – pick your class, explore the town for valuable loot and weapons, avoid getting captured by Klowns, and try to survive – or sabotage – the invasion. WELCOME TO CRESCENT COVE: Humans and Klowns will battle it out in 3v7 asymmetrical action across a sprawling, randomly generated map boasting famous locations from the film and a multitude of tactical opportunities for both teams.

Humans and Klowns will battle it out in 3v7 asymmetrical action across a sprawling, randomly generated map boasting famous locations from the film and a multitude of tactical opportunities for both teams. EVOLVING HORROR: Killer Klowns evolves the online PvPvE horror formula in new ways. Experience a unique approach to hide-and-seek gameplay, with dynamic objectives, customization, and other systems allowing for multiple outcomes to any given match."