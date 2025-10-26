Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Tripwire Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Killing Floor 3

Killing Floor 3 Releases Free Rearmament Update

Killing Floor 3 has received a free update for players to dive into, as the Rearmament Update adds new content with some bug fixes

Three new real-world inspired weapons and weapon mods arrive to diversify loadouts and tactics.

Players can now mix and match any specialist with any perk, offering greater gameplay freedom.

Weapon balance changes, Zed bump physics, and boss tweaks enhance action-packed co-op chaos.

Indie game developer and publisher Tripwire Interactive has released a free update for Killing Floor 3, as players can download the Rearmament Update right now. The crux of this update brings you three new weapons to blast enemies with, as well as the decoupling of specialists and perks, new Zed bumping, and a bunch of bug fixes to help clean up the game and optimize it better ahead of Season 2 happening before the end of the year. We have the dev notes below as the content is free to download now.

Killing Floor 3 – Rearmament Update

One of the most requested updates from the community is addressed as players can now freely choose to play any specialist as any perk they choose. This required additional development and animation resources to support the change and ensure a consistent experience, but now specialists like Mr. Foster can gun down Zeds as a Commando, slice them to bits as a Ninja, or be the lifeblood of the team as a Medic. All future specialists and perks will support this freedom of choice moving forward, starting with DJ Scully in Season 2 and the Gunslinger perk in 2026. The Rearmament update also adds the first post-launch weapons and weapon mods. The trio of new weapons are based on real-world guns, and each comes with multiple new weapon mods that can be used across other weapons of the same type.

M14 EBR (Enhanced Battle Rifle) – A powerful semi-automatic rifle rewarding precision by tearing through flesh. Ammunition: Match Grade Barrel: Fast-Attach Suppressor Receiver: Full-Auto Receiver

A powerful semi-automatic rifle rewarding precision by tearing through flesh. MKR-350 Assault Rifle – A tried-and-true design that continues to prove deadly in the hands of a skilled operator. Ammunition: Polymer Tip Magazine: Dual Mag Sight: Green Dot

A tried-and-true design that continues to prove deadly in the hands of a skilled operator. Streik Dual Defender Shotgun – Two barrels of pure death make just about anything in front of this weapon turn into mist. Barrel: Extended Barrel Barrel: Quad-Barrel

Two barrels of pure death make just about anything in front of this weapon turn into mist.

New armaments for dispatching Zeds are just the start of the weapon-based changes, as the team has gone through and made adjustments to almost every weapon in the game as well. The vast majority of these changes see buffs to weapons to make them more competitive choices with only a few select nerfs to weapons currently overperforming. Weapon mods have seen a reduced dosh price when equipped across the board, allowing for more flexibility in loadouts and earlier acquisition of modded weapons during matches.

Zeds and bosses have also undergone adjustments to make dodging their attacks more consistent and lowered the damage of specific boss attacks to reduce the chance of instant death from pairs of quick attacks. The update also introduces a new mechanic to the game, Zed Bump Physics. Players falling onto or sliding into Zeds not currently attacking someone can stumble, knock down, or even destroy them, adding a new level of "physicality" to the game and opening up new playstyles.

