Killing Time: Resurrected Launches For PC & Consoles Today

One of the classic boomer shooter titles is back as Killing Time: Resurrected has been released today with upgrades and more

Article Summary Experience the classic boomer shooter with upgraded controls and HD graphics for an immersive revival.

Explore a cursed 1930s mansion, tackling supernatural foes and ancient mysteries for survival.

Interact with ghostly apparitions in 50+ live-action scenes offering crucial clues and backstory.

Enjoy seamless gameplay with no load times and updated controls supporting modern consoles.

Nightdive Studios and Ziggurat Interactive have launched a classic remade, as Killing Time: Resurrected is available now on PC and consoles. The game brings back the original boomer shooter in all of its '90s FPS glory, with modernized controls, cleaned-up graphics, an HD presentation, better audio, and a host of other improvements that will make old-school fans rejoice and newer fans enjoy what it has to offer. We have more details below and the trailer above, as the game is available on PC via Steam and GOG, as well as all three major consoles.

Killing Time : Resurrected

Set in the early 1930s, Killing Time : Resurrected casts players as a former Egyptology student trapped in the estate of wealthy heiress Tess Conway. Ms. Conway's ritual to bestow eternal life backfires, and her high-society friends vanish without a trace. It's up to players to find and destroy the mystical Egyptian Water-Clock to undo its curse and face a legion of supernatural horrors. The original Killing Time quickly became a smash hit among fans of action, adventure, mystery, and puzzle games when it was released in 1995. Killing Time : Resurrected features toggleable high-resolution character artwork/sprites from the original 3DO and PC versions of the game, upscaled environmental texturing, smoother gameplay, more responsive controls, and expanded control and key-bind settings.

Murder Around Every Corner: Face off against enemies from both 3DO and PC for the first time , utilizing weapons that were once exclusive to each version. Discover at your own risk unearthed cut content, including the pool house, shipwreck, and various ancient artifacts.

Face off against enemies from both 3DO and PC for the first , utilizing weapons that were once exclusive to each version. Discover at your own risk unearthed cut content, including the pool house, shipwreck, and various ancient artifacts. Ghost Stories: Experience and interact with otherworldly apparitions through a collection of over 50 live-action video sequences. These restored specters offer vital clues about the horrific events that once occurred in the cursed Conway mansion.

Experience and interact with otherworldly apparitions through a collection of over 50 live-action video sequences. These restored specters offer vital clues about the horrific events that once occurred in the cursed Conway mansion. Stunning Graphics: Immerse yourself in visuals in (up to) 4K resolution at 144 FPS, with anti-aliasing and upgraded/new 2D screens and menu art. Look up and down and turn around with a complete 360 view. The three-dimensional mansion offers outdoor areas, staircases, and intricately detailed ceilings and floors.

Immerse yourself in visuals in (up to) 4K resolution at 144 FPS, with anti-aliasing and upgraded/new 2D screens and menu art. Look up and down and turn around with a complete 360 view. The three-dimensional mansion offers outdoor areas, staircases, and intricately detailed ceilings and floors. Max Efficiency: A fright-fest for the true aficionado of first-person corridor mayhem, enjoy continuous gameplay with no load time between areas, and much more!

A fright-fest for the true aficionado of first-person corridor mayhem, enjoy continuous gameplay with no load between areas, and much more! Updated Controls: Modernized control scheme that supports current-generation controllers.

