King Arthur: Legends Rise Adds New Hero Gilroy To The Game

King Arthur: Legends Rise adds a new character with Gilroy, and with him coems a series of events to take part in over the next few weeks

Netmarble and Kabam have released a new update for the mobile game King Arthur: Legends Rise, as you now have a new character in Gilroy. The update basically gives you a new hero to play with, along with a series of limited-time events for you to take part in and overcome. You can check out the full details below as the update is live.

King Arthur: Legends Rise – Gilroy

The roster of playable characters now includes King of Longtains Islands "Gilroy." He is a dealer hero who utilizes skill sets to block enemy Recovery and inflicts even greater damage to foes applied with Recovery Disruption. The King of Longtains Islands is a hero who shows true value in various content, including Frozen Plain and PvP modes. Gilroy can be acquired through the Rate Up Summon Missions until January 21, which also offers bountiful rewards of Gold, Stamina, Crystals, Relic Summon Tickets and more. New in-game events are now available for King Arthur: Legends Rise, including:

Gold Collecting Event (Jan. 8 – Jan. 14): Fulfill the mission of Collecting Gold during the event period and receive Crystals and Stamina as bonus rewards.

Fulfill the mission of Collecting Gold during the event period and receive Crystals and Stamina as bonus rewards. Arena Challenge Event (Jan. 8 – Jan. 14): Earn bonus Stamina boxes by clearing in-game Arena missions.

Earn bonus Stamina boxes by clearing in-game Arena missions. Knights of Camelot Training Event (Jan. 8 – Jan. 21): Train Knights ordered by the Royal Family of Camelot to clear a total of 7 daily Play & Power Up missions and earn Hero Boost Up items including Mythical Mana Orbs and Special Summon Tickets. A total of 5 Special Summon Tickets are granted to players that clear all missions.

Train Knights ordered by the Royal Family of Camelot to clear a total of 7 daily Play & Power Up missions and earn Hero Boost Up items including Mythical Mana Orbs and Special Summon Tickets. A total of 5 Special Summon Tickets are granted to players that clear all missions. Raid Bounty: Aldri Event (Jan. 8 – Jan. 14): Acquire Points by taking on Battle Missions of the Frozen Plains that can be used for Stamina Rewards or Pristine Tokens. Pristine Tokens can be used in Pristine Shops to trade in for Legendary Relic Summon Tickets.

Acquire Points by taking on Battle Missions of the Frozen Plains that can be used for Stamina Rewards or Pristine Tokens. Pristine Tokens can be used in Pristine Shops to trade in for Legendary Relic Summon Tickets. January Special Attendance Event (Jan. 1 – Jan. 31): Receive Top Grade Items by logging in and accomplishing Attendance events.

