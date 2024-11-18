Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: King Arthur: Legends Rise

King Arthur: Legends Rise Set To Launch Next Week

King Arthur: Legends Rise will finally be released on mobile devices in North America, as the game comes to iOS and Android next month

Article Summary King Arthur: Legends Rise launches on iOS and Android next week from Netmarble.

Explore a vast interactive world with medieval heroes and mythical creatures.

Battle through 20 chapters of a reimagined Arthurian legend and uncover ancient secrets.

Immerse in turn-based RPG battles and evolve strategies with mythical hero squads.

Netmarble has stepped up as the North American publisher for the strategic squad RPG, King Arthur: Legends Rise, which is set to launch next week. The game is already in several countries and has become a minor hit, so now its our turn to get the game and experience what it has in store. We have the latest trailer and info here as the game arrives on iOS and Android on November 27, 2024.

King Arthur: Legends Rise

Explore a massive, action-packed, and interactive world, and collect and upgrade legendary heroes and mythical medieval creatures. Battle as you work to restore Camelot to its former glory in this epic fantasy Arthurian Squad RPG, available across both mobile and PC with cross-play and cross-progression. War is raging across Camelot, and ancient gods are awakening and threatening to enslave all of humanity! Arthur, drawn to the blade Excalibur, has made a dark pact with the dragon trapped within the sword. Now, wielding the power of Excalibur, Arthur must lead his medieval kingdom through an age of darkness as dangerous enemies and treacherous allies threaten him at every turn. Will you make a deal with the dragon?

Immerse Yourself In A Fantasy Living Story: Begin your fantasy adventure across 20 chapters of a reimagined Arthurian story. Experience epic cinematics and fully-voiced dialogue as you begin your exploration of this mysterious world. What do the ancient gods want? What is the cost of Excalibur's power? Will Camelot's heroes prevail? Only you can find the answers.

Begin your fantasy adventure across 20 chapters of a reimagined Arthurian story. Experience epic cinematics and fully-voiced dialogue as you begin your exploration of this mysterious world. What do the ancient gods want? What is the cost of Excalibur's power? Will Camelot's heroes prevail? Only you can find the answers. Adventure Through A Fantasy World: 10 Open-world style zones await your exploration! Battle to complete side quests, solve puzzles, and find medieval treasure. Adventure your way through fay forests and dark dragon lairs to war-torn cities. There is always something new to explore in these fantasy lands.

10 Open-world style zones await your exploration! Battle to complete side quests, solve puzzles, and find medieval treasure. Adventure your way through fay forests and dark dragon lairs to war-torn cities. There is always something new to explore in these fantasy lands. Wage War With A Squad of Mythical Heroes: Collect, upgrade, and fight with legendary Arthurian heroes and creatures. Lead powerful knights, mages, rogues, and more. Equip your fantasy heroes with powerful medieval weapons called Relics to change their abilities and your strategy.

Collect, upgrade, and fight with legendary Arthurian heroes and creatures. Lead powerful knights, mages, rogues, and more. Equip your fantasy heroes with powerful medieval weapons called Relics to change their abilities and your strategy. An Evolution of the Turn-based RPG Genre: With a focus on player choice and best-in-class battles, legendary hero design, and exploration at its core, King Arthur Legends Rise represents the evolution of turn-based RPGs. This is only the beginning, with more story chapters, game modes, and heroes coming to always give you something new to enjoy.

