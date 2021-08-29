Koei Tecmo Announces Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX

Koei Tecmo announced a fun combo package game on the way this week as we're getting Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX this December. The original two games from 1997 and 1999 will be coming out as a double-package as part of the franchise's 25th anniversary. The collection will be available for mobile devices, as well as PC and Nintendo Switch on December 9th, 2021. You can check out a trailer for the collection below along with more info on the two titles as we relive an awesome piece of '90s gaming.

In celebration of the magical series' 25th anniversary, Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX brings the wildly popular simulation games to modern hardware where players raise their own monsters and train them to compete against other eccentric creatures in combat and tournaments. With hundreds of different monster types, each with their own skills and abilities, every Rancher will be able to raise and train monsters that are a perfect fit for their personality and play style. The special collection includes content that was never originally featured in the original western release, such as additional save slots, Freeze slots, and Monster Hall of Fame slots. New features have also been added to Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX, including a memo feature to use while raising monsters, rankings for random battles, and a high-speed mode to play through the game faster.

The Monster Rancher series originally launched with a unique feature that allowed players to use physical CDs to generate monsters in the game, with each CD having a unique ID that would spawn a different monster. This feature has been re-worked in Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX, allowing players to search a database to find their desired CD and generate a monster from its data. Enjoy searching a vast database of songs from around the world and generating monsters based off of some of your favorite music!