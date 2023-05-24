Konami Announces Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 Konami will be releasing all three of the first Metal Gear Solid games in one title with Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1.

Some cool news for Metal Gear Solid fans as Konami revealed today that they will release the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1. As you might expect with a name like that, this collection will explore the first three games in the series, all completely remastered for HD and given a complete upgrade. The latter two of the three will be coming from the HD collection, so they've already been given a bit of love before being added to this set. No trailer has been released yet, nor do we have a proper release date, but we know it will be coming out sometime this Fall.

Metal Gear Solid

In this game, Solid Snake abandons his retirement plans and seclusion in Alaska, in order to take on a mission regarding Big Boss's corpse. The story follows the infiltration mission that would later be known as "the Shadow Moses Incident." Not only is the secret behind Solid Snake's birth revealed, but also his brother makes an appearance: Liquid Snake, who was born from the same genetic material. The story about genetics and rogue nuclear weapons was labeled by the media as the 20th century's ultimate video-game scenario, with the game receiving praise for using the Sony PlayStation's 3D graphics to provide an immersive infiltration experience. The game featured many new ideas, utilizing the controller's vibration function, as well as various secrets hidden within the game's packaging.This title was the third game released in the official history of the Metal Gear franchise.

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons Of Liberty

This game depicts two different events: Solid Snake investigating a new kind of Metal Gear as part of the Tanker Incident, as well as FOXHOUND's newest member, Raiden, taking on a group of terrorists who have captured an off-shore facility in the Big Shell Incident. This game, released on the PlayStation 2, introduced players to the character of Raiden, who inherited many techniques and ideas from Solid Snake. In addition to a first-person aiming feature, players also had access to a variety of new actions, such as holding up enemies and also disposing of their bodies. It was labeled "the best gameplay system of the 21st century." An ultimate edition of the game called "Substance" was released later. This title was the fourth game released in the official history of the Metal Gear franchise.

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

The story that tells the beginning of the epic saga. It covers the events of both Virtuous Mission and Operation Snake Eater, detailing how the man code-named Naked Snake earned the title of Big Boss. While previous games in the Metal Gear series took place in more urban settings and involved infiltrating buildings, this game is set in an unforgiving jungle. In addition to hiding in the shadows, players can use uniforms and face paint as camouflage to blend in with their surroundings. This gameplay system was expanded upon in Metal Gear Solid 4. An edition boasting the ultimate survival experience called "Subsistence" was released later. This title was the fifth game released in the official history of the Metal Gear franchise.

