Konami Drops Details On Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Legendary Duelists: Season 2

Konami revealed more details about their first Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game set for 2021 with Legendary Duelists: Season 2. This season will include all the Duelists from both White Dragon Abyss and Sisters of the Rose, only with new upgrades you'll have to contend with. Both of those characters will appear as Secret Rares along with two new specialists cards. That includes one new "Blue-Eyes" card for Kaiba and one new "Galaxy-Eyes" card for Kite. Each box set is going to run you $15 as each box contains 1 Secret Rare, 6 Ultra Rares (2 standard Ultra Rares, 4 colorful Ultra Rares), and 30 Commons. If you're looking to be a completionist, the set has 119 cards in total with 10 Secret Rares, 30 Ultra Rares (available in blue, green, purple, or standard), and 79 Commons.

This particular set also upgraded the Ultra Rares so you can now get the entire pool of them in blue, green, purple, and the standard gold, giving you an advantage of sorts to find the Ultra Rare you're looking for. Also, Each box will also contain one of several special collectible dice as a special bonus. Here's some added info on the set as it will be released on January 22nd, 2021.

