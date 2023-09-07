Posted in: eFootball, Games, Konami, Video Games | Tagged: eFootball 2024

Konami Has Officially Launched eFootball 2024

After much waiting while they worked on the game, Konami has launched the latest update for the football/soccer series with eFootball 2024.

It's been rumored to be in the works for months, but today, Konami confirmed that they have launched the eFootball 2024 update to the series. This update brings with it not just a change in name and artwork but a plethora of updates and additions for players of all skill levels and experiences to enjoy. We have the rundown of everything added to the game for you below.

Partner Club Updates

Konami has retained a roster of partner clubs including some of the sport's most iconic teams, including the likes of Manchester United FC, FC Bayern München, Internazionale Milano, AC Milan, Arsenal FC, and FC Barcelona – with whom Konami recently renewed their long-standing partnership. These teams, and more, will see their kits, stadiums, and squads updated in-game to reflect the new season, with some of world football's biggest transfer news stories having surrounded them this summer. eFootball also remains the only place where users can play in iconic venues such as Allianz Arena, Spotify Camp Nou, San Siro, and Stadio Olimpico.

New eFootball 2024 Gameplay Features

eFootball 2024 will see a series of updates made to the gameplay. Based on a series of feedback from existing users, Konami has implemented various changes to the game to further enhance the immersion and realism that eFootball brings. The main changes in gameplay are centered around dribbling and defending. Improved control responses will allow users to replicate the split-second decisions made at the elite level of football, thus enabling players to control the ball more closely and even dribble through congested situations. Enhancing accuracy in individual skills will enable users to coordinate their team and tactical models to a superior level and create more goal-scoring opportunities on the virtual field.

Introducing 'Boosters' for more exciting Team Building

'Boosters' are a new feature in eFootball, giving users the ability to further enhance the attributes of their favorite players. 'Boosters' will allow players to perform beyond the normal parameters (99 limit), meaning users can exaggerate the individual skills and attributes of various players within their 'Dream Team.' Various types of boosters will be available in-game, including ones that are player-specific, those that affect the entire team, and those that appear by selecting players who meet certain criteria. This feature will allow users to build teams with greater freedom, variety, and enjoyability.

Lionel Messi Remains as Global Ambassador

Konami is proud to announce the continuation of its partnership with Lionel Messi. The Argentine legend will remain as a cover star as well as the face of multiple commercial and in-game campaigns in and around eFootball worldwide. He will also be the namesake of the new eFootball 2024: Leo Messi Edition, as well as the Premium Ambassador Pack: Leo Messi for mobile and Steam. In this edition, users can not only download eFootball, but they will also receive an exclusive Messi Epic card equipped with the new 'booster' feature, a set of 10 Highlight players consisting of his previous teammates, 11 sets of 4,000 EXP, and 300 eFootball coins.

Earn big with the 'Startup Campaign'

Whether a new user or a Konami football veteran, users of all levels can make the most of the various rewards waiting for them in-game with the launch of the new 'Startup Campaign'. Through a series of Login Bonuses, users can gain 4 'Chance Deals,' 360,000 GP, 60,000 EXP, and 120 eFootball Coins. Furthermore, through the campaign achievements, users could add 400,000 GP, 120,000 EXP, 100 eFootball coins, and 4 Skill Training Programs! Together, these in-game items can lay the foundations to build some incredible Dream Teams, personalised to the playing style and philosophy of any user.

