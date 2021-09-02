Konami Will Launch eFootball 2022 On Septenber 30th

Konami finally announced a release date for eFootball 2022 today, as we'll be getting the game globally on September 30th, 2021. However, there is a bit of a catch to all of this. The game is basically being released to get players into the game and playing as their favorite teams, but the gameplay itself will be limited at the start as you'll get the first season of content with offline matches and a few online events. But the bulk of the game won't be available until this fall, which will be a free update for PC and all major consoles, as well as for mobile. We have the rundown from Konami themselves of what will be included at the end of the month and what's on the way.

eFootball 2022 Launch Contents At the heart of eFootball is eFootball World, where players can enjoy matches with real-life teams from September 3th for no cost. Content includes: Offline Matches Play against the AI or a friend offline with nine fully authentic clubs to choose from: FC Barcelona, FC Bayern München, Juventus, Manchester United, Arsenal FC, SC Corinthians Paulista, CR Flamengo, CA River Plate, São Paulo FC

Choose from six stadiums: Camp Nou, Old Trafford, Allianz Stadium, Emirates Stadium, Allianz Arena, eFootball Stadium Online Events Experience cross-generation matchmaking (PS5 vs. PS4, Xbox Series X|S vs. Xbox One) with weekly online events using pre-set teams, providing rewards such as GP

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: eFootball™ Official Gameplay Trailer (https://youtu.be/K84Mt8FhgME)

eFootball 2022 Major Update Contents This fall, exact date to be announced later, several core features will be added to eFootball World, including Creative Teams, as a free update. This timing will also introduce the platform's new monetization model; re-balanced to ensure that all players can reach the same potential, regardless of how they acquire in-game items. New content includes: Creative Teams Sign footballers and coaches that match your favorite formations and tactics, then train and strengthen them to play against players from around the world. In eFootball 2022, players will be able to target the signings that they covet the most, making team building more accessible

Choose a Base Team from one of over 600 licensed clubs/teams to use their authentic crest, kit and stadium*, before building out your dream squad New Match Modes eFootball Creative League – this is a league where players can use their Creative Team to compete against other players to become the best in the world. Earn points in order to be promoted to the next league level and earn rewards based on your performance in each of the 10 rounds of matches

– this is a league where players can use their Creative Team to compete against other players to become the best in the world. Earn points in order to be promoted to the next league level and earn rewards based on your performance in each of the 10 rounds of matches Tour Event – play against AI opponents in a tour format, earning rewards by accumulating Event Points

– play against AI opponents in a tour format, earning rewards by accumulating Event Points Challenge Event – play against other players online, completing assigned objectives to earn rewards

– play against other players online, completing assigned objectives to earn rewards Online Quick Match – play a casual online match against other players using over 600 licensed clubs/teams, including newly added cross-platform matchmaking (PC and consoles only)

– play a casual online match against other players using over 600 licensed clubs/teams, including newly added cross-platform matchmaking (PC and consoles only) Online Match Lobby – create an online match room and invite other players for a 1vs1 match New Player Types Standard – players based on performance during the current season, they can be signed with eFootball Coins (Chance Deal item) or GP (Nominating Contracts item)

– players based on performance during the current season, they can be signed with eFootball Coins (Chance Deal item) or GP (Nominating Contracts item) Trending – players based on specific matches or weeks in which they put in an impressive performance, they can be signed with Nominating Contracts

– players based on specific matches or weeks in which they put in an impressive performance, they can be signed with Nominating Contracts Featured – hand-picked players that can be signed with eFootball Coins (Chance Deal item) or eFootball Points (Nominating Contract item)

– hand-picked players that can be signed with eFootball Coins (Chance Deal item) or eFootball Points (Nominating Contract item) Legendary – players based on a specific remarkable season, which can be signed with eFootball Coins (Chance Deal item) or eFootball Points (Nominating Contract item)

– players based on a specific remarkable season, which can be signed with eFootball Coins (Chance Deal item) or eFootball Points (Nominating Contract item) There are three in-game currencies within eFootball: eFootball Coins (premium currency), GP (earned through gameplay) and eFootball Points (earned through gameplay)

Visit the official eFootball website to learn more about player development Match Passes & Objectives After a number of certain match types played, Match Passes will reward items such as "Nominating Contract", which will allow users to sign specific players of their choosing, eFootball Coins and more. Users will also have the option to purchase a premium "Advantage Match Pass" for even greater rewards

Separately, receive in-game rewards for completing certain objectives and for even greater rewards, users have the option to spend eFootball Coins to unlock Premium Objectives