Konrad Tomaszkiewicz Leaves CD Projekt Red Amid Bullying Allegations

Another interesting chapter in CD Projekt Red's office culture as one of its top directors has departed the company today. Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, best known as the Game Director of The Witcher 3, has left the company as of today amid allegations of bullying within the workplace. According to Bloomberg, the company has been doing a months-long investigation into the matter over "mobbing", which is a Polish term for office bullying, which Tomaszkiewicz denies having taken part in. Per the article, Bloomberg says Tomaszkiewicz wrote that a commission "had been formed to look into these allegations and had found him not guilty." Here's a snippet from the piece.

His departure is a sign of more turbulence at CD Projekt, which has been embroiled in controversy since the December release of Cyberpunk. The highly anticipated role-playing game was full of glitches and was nearly unplayable on some platforms, leading Sony Group Corp. to pull it from the PlayStation Store. The negative reception wiped out CD Projekt's 2020 share gains and took them to a two-year low. Tomaszkiewicz was expected to play a significant role in the company's next game in the Witcher series. When reached for comment, Tomaszkiewicz confirmed his departure and said he was "sad, a bit disappointed and resigned."

The article goes on to say that his departure was agreed on by him as well as the board, so this wasn't an out-of-the-blue departure. His leaving is the latest wrinkle in many of the issues that the company has been having over the past year, and while it seems this is not directly tied to anything from the Cyberpunk 2077 problems, or the time crunch on the staff, or the fallout from the game's failure, it does feel like a part of something happening within the company's culture that people outside the company just aren't seeing.