Krafton Inc. Reveals Details For PUBG Global Championship 2021

Krafton Inc. has released new details for the upcoming PUBG Global Championship 2021, which will be their last esports event of the year. In two weeks, 32 teams from around the world will start to compete for a piece of the $2,000,000 prize pool, with their earnings all dependant on where they place. As you can see from the schedule below, this is basically a month-long event in which they'll earn their placement, fight to survive against other teams for several weeks, all leading to the finals in mid-December. All of which will be broadcast live on their YouTube page.

The PUBG Global Championship 2021 will run from Nov. 19 through Dec. 19 as teams from the Americas, Europe, Asia and APAC compete in weekly showdowns to earn prize money. While the tournament will be primarily held offline at the Paradise City Plaza in Incheon, South Korea, teams from China will remain in their home region and will compete online. The full schedule is as follows: Rank Decision Matches: Nov. 19-21

Weekly Survival/Final Matches: Nov. 23-28

Weekly Survival/Final Matches: Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Weekly Survival/Final Matches: Dec. 6-12

Grand Finals Matches: Dec. 16-19 Based on Rank Decision matches that will take place from Nov. 19-21, the 16 highest-ranked teams will kick off the first week of Weekly Survival matches on Nov. 23 to battle it out for a place in the Weekly Grand Finals. Once a team wins a Weekly Survival match, they will progress to the Weekly Finals immediately – with their place in the Weekly Survival taken by the next highest-ranked team from Rank Decision matches.

This process continues over two additional weeks to determine the final group of teams that will compete in the PUBG Global Championship 2021 Grand Finals on Dec.16-19.

For PUBG Global Championship 2021, Krafton will re-introduce its SUPER (Standard and Universal PUBG Esports Ruleset) point ranking system. Accordingly, teams will earn ranking points (based on final match outcomes) and kill points (based on the number of kills a team earns) during all Weekly Finals and Grand Finals matches. Weekly Survival Matches will use the existing WWCD ruleset that was introduced earlier in 2021. In addition to team payouts that will be determined by final tournament rank, the $2 million total prize pool for PUBG Global Championship 2021 includes the following: Weekly Series Winner: $30,000

Kill Leader: $10,000

All-PGC Team: $20,000 ($5,000 per player x 4 players)

Insane Squad: $20,000 Pick'em Challenge Krafton will once again be holding the Pick'em Challenge – an event where fans predict the winner of PGC 2021 in order to win prizes. Fans can earn free voting coupons and purchase PGC 2021 items by visiting the in-game esports tab. Reflecting Krafton's commitment to rewarding PUBG Esports players, the $2 million USD prize pot will be supplemented by 30% of revenue made from the Pick'em Challenge.