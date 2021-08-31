L.A. By Night Reveals Season Five Will Be Their Last

The cast of the popular Vampire: The Masquerade show L.A. By Night announced today that their fifth season will be the last for the show. Over the past few years, the cast (which includes Erika Ishii, B. Dave Walters, Alexander Ward, Cynthia Marie, Xander Jeaneret, Joesphine McAdam, and Jason Carl)has helped show players and viewers the possibilities with the 5th Edition version of VTM, as well as Werewolf: The Apocalypse, and the whole of the World Of Darkness universe. Now they have revealed they will be doing nine final episodes bringing this story arc to a close, with the first episode premiering this week on Friday, September 3rd at 7pm PT on the World of Darkness Twitch channel. You can read a bit more about the last season below.

"One of the first, and longest-running, actual-play shows on Twitch, L.A. By Night is a fan-favorite for the Vampire: The Masquerade vamily," Jason Carl, Brand Marketing Manager for World of Darkness and Storyteller for L.A. By Night, said. "Season five is our most ambitious story yet and the cast roleplays a passionate tale that will resonate in your very blood. While this marks the end of our current chronicle, it is not the end of L.A. By Night."

L.A. By Night is the official actual-play show from World of Darkness using the Vampire: The Masquerade role-playing game system. The show follows a coterie, or group of vampires, as they struggle to survive the terrors of the Los Angeles night and uncover the city's hidden secrets. Jason Carl returns as the show's signature Storyteller, the Game Master who guides the coterie through their insidious tale of macabre affairs. Things rarely go as planned for the group of vampires; however, as the story weaves into unexpected, and unscripted, places. L.A. By Night features a celebrity cast of roleplayers, including Erika Ishii, known for their work as Valkyrie in Apex Legends and Lumu in Halo Infinite, B. Dave Walters who fans may recognize from Black Dice Society, and many more. In addition to the returning cast, season five sees some unexpected new faces who play characters with their own hidden agendas.