Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fortnite Festival, lady gaga

Lady Gaga Will Help Kick Off Fortnite Festival Season 2

Fortnite will be getting a jolt of star power to kick off Fortnite Festival Season 2, as Lady Gaga will perform and get her own pass.

Article Summary Lady Gaga headlines Fortnite Festival Season 2 with a performance and special pass.

New challenges, items, and Lady Gaga songs available from February 22 to April 22.

Premium Reward Track upgrade offers exclusive content, including a Lady Gaga outfit.

Free rewards feature instruments, jam tracks, and emotes for all players during the event.

Epic Games has revealed a major superstar coming to Fortnite Festival Season 2, as Lady Gaga will take center stage with a performance and more. The event kicks off tomorrow, February 22, and will include a live performance from the singer, as well as a special pass for the game that will bring in new challenges, new items, and so much more for you to enjoy all the way until April 22. We have some of the details for you here, as you can get the full rundown on their latest blog.

Lady Gaga Comes To Fortnite

Ever since her internet-breaking "What's fortnight" post in 2019, legendary superstar Lady Gaga has been one of the most-requested artists from the Fortnite community. Now, her iconic songs and fashion will finally be available to millions of players and fans around the world: Lady Gaga will be the headlining Icon for Fortnite Festival Season 2: Unlock Your Talent, launching on February 22nd! Fortnite Festival Season 2 will feature the following Lady Gaga songs as playable Jam Tracks, all available to perform on a Chromatica-inspired stage:

Lady Gaga – Applause

Lady Gaga – Bloody Mary

Lady Gaga – Born This Way

Lady Gaga – The Edge of Glory

Lady Gaga ft. Colby O'Donis – Just Dance

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Lady Gaga – Stupid Love

Lady Gaga – Poker Face

Unlock Your Talent Festival Pass

Running through April 22nd, players in Season 2 can progress along in either the free reward track or the Premium Reward Track upgrade in the Unlock Your Talent Festival Pass to unlock new Instruments, Jam Tracks, and more. Players with the Premium Reward Track upgrade (available for 1,800 V-Bucks) will be able to unlock the exclusive Lady Gaga track "Poker Face," the Enigmatic Gaga Outfit (Lady Gaga's purple bodysuit designed by celebrity designer Nange Magro), as well as Chromatica-themed instruments and more—all inspired by Lady Gaga's unforgettable Chromatica Ball stadium tour in 2022.

The Festival Pass free reward track will also feature new rewards this Season, including Woodworker Drums, three new Jam Tracks, the Pop Off Aura, and two new Emotes. Also available in the Shop throughout Season 2 are the Chromatica Armor Outfit (the memorable full black leather bodysuit created by celebrity designer Cecilio Castrillo), the Chromatica Bass, Chromatica Mic, "Stupid Love" Jam Track, and Rain Check Emote.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!