Larian Studios Announces New Office With Larian Barcelona

Larian Studios, the people currently behind Baldur's Gate 3, announced this week they have opened a new studio with Larian Barcelona. According to the details that were released this new Spanish studio consists of the former engineering team of BlitWorks, who worked on console and mobile ports for Super Meat Boy, They Are Billions, FEZ, Spelunky, Bastion, Sonic CD, and Don't Starve. Previously they had worked on Larian's Divinity: Original Sin 2, which they ported to the Switch two years ago. While the deal makes them the seventh studio under their umbrella, the deal allows them to continue as BlitWorks independently as a publisher. Here are a few quotes from the announcement.

"BlitWorks' story with Larian goes way back. After porting most of the best indie games to console, we were challenged to port Divinity: Original Sin 2 to Nintendo Switch and without knowing, that was the start of a long-lasting relationship," said BlitWorks co-founder Tony Cabello. "No need to say fitting DOS2 on Nintendo Switch was one of the most difficult projects we've ever done, but working with Larian was simple and straightforward, we felt at home. In the end, we could deliver a port of the 'utmost quality', as initially required, and what we also require ourselves on every project we work on. After that, things flowed naturally and we can only say we're excited to finally put all our focus exclusively on Larian's projects moving forward, and help build Larian Barcelona!"

"The team at BlitWorks is one of the hidden gems of our industry. They have been nothing but excellent, have consistently delivered high quality, and share a deep passion for games. They're a natural fit. I'm therefore doubly happy today. A place by the beach that features actual sun and a significant boost to our capacity," adds Larian Studios founder, Swen Vincke.