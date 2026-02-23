Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Last Flag, Night Street Games

Last Flag Drops Free Demo With April Launch Date

Check out a free demo for the multiplayer game Last Flag for Steam Next Fest as the devs aim to launch the title this April

Experience fast-paced, 5v5 Capture the Flag action with a limited map and roster in the demo.

Master unique characters, abilities, and upgrades for versatile team strategies and epic victories.

Explore vibrant arenas packed with hazards, secrets, and intense flag-defense showdowns.

Developer and publisher Night Street Games has released a free demo of Last Flag, with the title set to release this April. The demo will offer those who choose to dive into a single map experience with a limited roster, so you get an idea of how the 5v5 CTF title works. If you like it and want more, you won't have to wait long, as the team is aiming to release the full game on April 14, 2026.

Last Flag

Last Flag is Capture the Flag, reimagined as a fun-first, fast-paced, third-person team shooter. Master powerful contestants, explore striking battlegrounds, and find your very own playstyle as you compete for glory in the world's hottest gameshow. You've got 60 seconds to find a sneaky hiding spot for your flag—after that, it's SHOWTIME! Work with your allies to take control of the map and stop the other team from finding your flag, all while hunting down theirs. The first team to bring home the opposing flag and successfully defend it claims the glory.

Master a legendary cast of contestants, each armed with primetime firepower and signature abilities. Experiment to find wild new ways to wield your powers, or combine them with teammates' abilities to outwit, outplay, and outgun the competition. Spend cash to secure upgrades that will help you stay one step ahead in clashes for battleground dominance and the hunt for the opposing flag. Cashbot crusher, radar tower tycoon, flag-running phenom, all-out brawler—how will YOU rise to stardom? Sure, sharp aim earns applause, but there are endless ways to push your team closer to victory. Lean into your strengths, lock in a play style that's uniquely yours, and start racking up MVP moments.

With the enemy flag in-hand, the pressure's on! Run it back, plant it in your team's home base, and prepare for mayhem. Over the next 60 seconds, you will need every ounce of might you can muster to fend off the enemy team. Dodge swirling tornadoes, meteoric bazooka blasts, and hailstorms of serrated feathers as you defend your prize. Make every second, and every bullet, count. A ghost town nestled in a forest canyon, a cozy mountain village blanketed in snow, ancient temples infused with dark magic—every map is a vibrant, handcrafted, and expansive world built for you to explore. Delve into winding caves, scale towering ruins, and peek behind waterfalls–just remember to stay focused on finding the flag. And don't think too hard about anything that seems slightly. . . out of place.

