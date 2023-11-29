Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: Ashborne Games, Last Train Home

Last Train Home Receives New Explanation Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Last Train Home as THQ Nordic gives you a rundown of how to play the game for first timers.

Article Summary THQ Nordic releases explanatory trailer for Last Train Home.

Newcomers get a play-by-play guide in a concise three-minute video.

The game focuses on guiding Czechoslovak soldiers through a civil war.

Players make strategic decisions to survive the Siberian conflict.

THQ Nordic and developer Ashborne Games released a new trailer for Last Train Home that gives you a perfect explanation of the game. This is basically the video for people who don't understand the concept of the game and need a little bit of a play-by-play about what's going on. They do a pretty concise job in about three minutes. You can check out the video down at the bottom as the game has officially been released.

"Embark on a desperate mission through the depths of a war-torn wasteland. Your goal is to guide Czechoslovak soldiers back home onboard an armored train, but the path ahead is fraught with peril. Caught in the middle of a brutal civil war between Russia's Red and White Armies, your unit must remain in fighting shape, managing what little resources you have and maintaining morale at all costs. Venture through the bleak and unforgiving landscape of Siberia, where the freezing cold and the merciless environment will push you to your very limit. Resources are scarce, and your crew is exhausted, but you must keep pushing forward."

"As you journey through the heart of the conflict, the horrors of war will surround you. The fate of your legion rests on the actions of a few key soldiers as you engage in real-time battles that will determine the outcome of your mission. You must choose your tactics wisely, using every skill at your disposal to safeguard your troops and complete your mission. With careful training and development, your squads will become a seasoned legion of comrades, brothers, and sisters, ready to face any challenge that comes their way. The decisions you make along the journey will determine the fate of your comrades. Inspired by the historical events of the Czechoslovak Legion and their determination to return to their newly formed republic following The Great War, this mission will test your courage and your will to survive. The Last Train Home is in your hands."

