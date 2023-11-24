Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: Last Train Home

Last Train Home Releases New Soldier Experience Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Last Train Home, as THQ Nordic gives a better look at the "soldier experience" in the game.

Article Summary THQ Nordic unveils new "Soldier Experience" trailer for Last Train Home.

Soldiers perform multiple roles, exemplified by a cook turned gunner.

Game set in a war-torn wasteland, guiding Czechoslovak troops home.

Strategic gameplay with real-time battles inspired by historical events.

THQ Nordic and developer Ashborne Games recently released a new trailer for Last Train Home, as the devs showed off the new Soldier Experience video. The trailer simply shows you how every soldier plays more than one role, as the cook for the train isn't just keeping the soldiers fed and healthy; they also become a gunner in the middle of a battle because everyone is a resource. Meanwhile, the team has a second trailer, which we have for you here, showing off how all of the train cars work as you continue your trek home, as well as how you can upgrade all of those cars to improve your chances. You can check out the trailer below, as the game is still on course to be released on November 28.

"Embark on a desperate mission through the depths of a war-torn wasteland. Your goal is to guide Czechoslovak soldiers back home onboard an armored train, but the path ahead is fraught with peril. Caught in the middle of a brutal civil war between Russia's Red and White Armies, your unit must remain in fighting shape, managing what little resources you have and maintaining morale at all costs. Venture through the bleak and unforgiving landscape of Siberia, where the freezing cold and the merciless environment will push you to your very limit. Resources are scarce, and your crew is exhausted, but you must keep pushing forward."

"As you journey through the heart of the conflict, the horrors of war will surround you. The fate of your legion rests on the actions of a few key soldiers as you engage in real-time battles that will determine the outcome of your mission. You must choose your tactics wisely, using every skill at your disposal to safeguard your troops and complete your mission. With careful training and development, your squads will become a seasoned legion of comrades, brothers, and sisters, ready to face any challenge that comes their way. The decisions you make along the journey will determine the fate of your comrades. Inspired by historical events of the Czechoslovak Legion and their determination to return to their newly formed republic following The Great War, this mission will test your courage and your will to survive. The Last Train Home is in your hands."

