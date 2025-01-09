Posted in: Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arcane, Mel Medarda

League of Legends Reveals New Details About Mel Medarda

League of Legends just showed off the latest character on the way, as Mel Medarda from Arcane will arrive later this month

Rot Games has revealed new details about the latest champion coming to League of Legends in Season One, as Mel Medarda will arrive shortly. Also known as the Soul's Reflection, those who have been watching Arcane should be familiar with her and her abilities, as they have revealed how she'll operate in the game, along with a trailer showing off her in action. The character will be added in Patch 25.S1.2 on January 23.

League of Legends – Mel Medarda

Mel Medarda is the presumed heir of the Medarda family, once one of the most powerful in Noxus. In appearance, she is a graceful aristocrat, but beneath the surface lies a skilled politician who makes it her business to know everything about everyone she meets. After an encounter with the mysterious Black Rose, Mel discovered the depths of her mother's deception and, for once, faced a situation potentially beyond her control. With newly awakened magical abilities, she sailed home in search of answers—and though many still seek to temper the light within her, Mel's soul remains forever defiant.

Passive – Searing Brilliance: Whenever Mel uses an Ability, she gains three bonus projectiles on her next Attack, up to nine maximum. When Mel deals damage through an Ability or Attack, she applies Overwhelm, which stacks up damage to execute the enemy. If the enemy is hit by Mel with enough Overwhelm damage to kill them, the stacks are consumed executing them.

Whenever Mel uses an Ability, she gains three bonus projectiles on her next Attack, up to nine maximum. When Mel deals damage through an Ability or Attack, she applies Overwhelm, which stacks up damage to execute the enemy. If the enemy is hit by Mel with enough Overwhelm damage to kill them, the stacks are consumed executing them. Q – Radiant Volley: Mel fires a barrage of projectiles that explode around a target location, dealing damage repeatedly to enemies within the area.

Mel fires a barrage of projectiles that explode around a target location, dealing damage repeatedly to enemies within the area. W – Rebuttal: Mel gains Move Speed, forms a barrier around herself that reflects enemy projectiles back at the attacker, and prevents taking damage.

Mel gains Move Speed, forms a barrier around herself that reflects enemy projectiles back at the attacker, and prevents taking damage. E – Solar Snare: Mel fires a radiant orb, Rooting enemies in the center while dealing damage over time and Slowing in an area around it.

Mel fires a radiant orb, Rooting enemies in the center while dealing damage over time and Slowing in an area around it. R – Golden Eclipse: Mel strikes all enemies marked with Overwhelm regardless of range, dealing additional damage for each stack of Overwhelm. Ranks of Golden Eclipse increase Overwhelm's damage.

