Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Headlines Tetris 99 Maximus Cup

Nintendo revealed plans for their next Tetris 99 Maximus Cup as it will be headed to Hyrule for a Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD theme. The company has been ramping them up more frequently in 2021 as we just had one a few weeks ago for Mario Golf: Super Rush, but it looks like they really want to keep promoting the latest games that drop onto the Nintendo Switch with these special events. As normal, you'll be spending this weekend racking up the highest score possible to unlock some special background and other bonuses for the game, this time being themed around the HD release of the classic Wii title. We have the complete details for you here from Nintendo as to when it will happen and how you can get in on the action. Best of luck to all of you looking to collect some new Zelda bonuses.

The Tetris 99 23rd Maximus Cup event runs from 12 a.m. PT on Aug. 6 to 11:59 p.m. PT on Aug. 9. To participate, Nintendo Switch Online members just need to play the Tetris 99 online mode during the event period. Players will earn event points based on their placement in each match. Once players have accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring background art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. While the Tetriminos may descend from above in a brutal assault, your challenge must continue until you have proven your strength as a warrior. Proceed with caution as you carefully select your strategy. But do not plunge into despair! Your victory will be forged by your own hand, and one day your event theme can be proudly displayed as proof of your journey toward bravery.