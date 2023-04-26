LEGO 2K Drive Releases Fifth Awesome News Network Episode
There's a brand new episode of the Awesome News Network from 2K Games, giving another glimpse into LEGO 2K Drive.
2K Games have released a new video for LEGO 2K Drive today as we have the fifth episode of the Awesome News Network to show off a new aspect. This particular video takes a look at The Garage, which allows you to build whatever car design you have in mind using the LEGO bricks they have provided in the game. Whatever your mind can come up with is on the table, as they have options for various vehicles. You can enjoy the video down below as the game makes its way to release on May 19th.
"Welcome to Bricklandia, home of a massive open-world LEGO driving adventure. Race anywhere, play with anyone, build your dream rides, and defeat a cast of wild racing rivals for the coveted Sky Trophy! In LEGO 2K Drive, your awesome transforming vehicle gives you the freedom to speed seamlessly across riveting racetracks, off-road terrain, and open waters. Explore the vast world of Bricklandia, show off your driving skills, and build vehicles brick-by-brick!"
- A Story in a Vast Open World: Players will journey across Bricklandia's multiple unique biome regions as they compete against a series of charismatic rivals with hopes of one day winning the coveted Sky Cup Trophy. In LEGO 2K Drive, players choose how they want to play, with a wide-open world to explore full of racing, minigames, challenges, collectibles, things to destroy, and well-known vehicles from LEGO themes like City, Creator, Speed Champions, and more.
- High-Octane LEGO Racing: Racing in LEGO 2K Drive is a fast-paced, off-the-wall experience as players battle across a broad range of tracks while taking advantage of unique power-up abilities that can transform a player's standing in the race with the touch of a button.
- Unique Customization: LEGO 2K Drive introduces a diverse customization system that allows players to build their own vehicles to suit their tastes, with over 1,000 unique LEGO pieces available over the course of their adventure, in addition to a wealth of color designs, stickers, flairs, and more.
- Play Solo or Together: LEGO 2K Drive offers robust co-op and thrilling competitive multiplayer to enjoy with others. Play with family and friends via local, 2-person split-screen or match online with other intrepid racers of similar skill levels.