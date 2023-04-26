LEGO 2K Drive Releases Fifth Awesome News Network Episode There's a brand new episode of the Awesome News Network from 2K Games, giving another glimpse into LEGO 2K Drive.

2K Games have released a new video for LEGO 2K Drive today as we have the fifth episode of the Awesome News Network to show off a new aspect. This particular video takes a look at The Garage, which allows you to build whatever car design you have in mind using the LEGO bricks they have provided in the game. Whatever your mind can come up with is on the table, as they have options for various vehicles. You can enjoy the video down below as the game makes its way to release on May 19th.

"Welcome to Bricklandia, home of a massive open-world LEGO driving adventure. Race anywhere, play with anyone, build your dream rides, and defeat a cast of wild racing rivals for the coveted Sky Trophy! In LEGO 2K Drive, your awesome transforming vehicle gives you the freedom to speed seamlessly across riveting racetracks, off-road terrain, and open waters. Explore the vast world of Bricklandia, show off your driving skills, and build vehicles brick-by-brick!"