LEGO Fortnite Confirms Last Major Expansion For 2024

LEGO Fortnite is getting two new additions coming in the form of Odyssey and Brick Life, which will cap off 2024's content for the game

Odyssey launches Dec 10, challenging players to track the Storm King.

Brick Life arrives Dec 12, offering diverse jobs in a vibrant LEGO city.

Both modes feature engaging adventures and social interactions with friends.

Epic Games revealed a new major update for LEGO Fortnite, as two new modes will arrive for the game in what will be the last content addition of the year. The first one, arriving on December 10, will be Odyssey. This will give players an adventure to play against the Storm King as they become one of the Storm Chasers hunting him down. Meanwhile, on December 12, Brick Life will be launched as you head to the big city to start a new career. We have the details of both below from the devs most recent posts, along with their trailers.

Pack up your bricks and pieces and step into an ever-evolving city, where you can build your own stories by interacting with both the environment and your fellow residents. Gather your friends (and make new ones!) as you explore vibrant locales, like sunset-drenched beaches and the mysterious Mourndale Academy, alongside 31 other players. Become the ultimate socialite and hang out in restaurants, house parties, and rooftop clubs. Activities in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life are better together too; host a band practice down the beach, grab a bite to eat with friends, or race through the streets on hoverboards.

You'll also decorate your own home with a wide range of LEGO furniture, afforded by taking on an assortment of jobs — from a mystical Fortune Teller to a hard-working Sushi Chef. First things first, you're going to need to make a living — which means you'll need to get a job! Whatever you fancy, there's a profession for everyone in Brick Bay. Here are just a few of the different roles you can take:

Courier – Deliver parcels to other Brick Bay residents!

– Deliver parcels to other Brick Bay residents! Academy Professor – Share your knowledge with the class at Moundale Academy.

– Share your knowledge with the class at Moundale Academy. Security Officer – Make sure crime doesn't pay.

– Make sure crime doesn't pay. Scoundrel – Prank fellow city-goers.

– Prank fellow city-goers. Sushi Chef – Serve up the tastiest fish in Brick Bay!

– Serve up the tastiest fish in Brick Bay! Bobom Milk Tea Bobarista – Serve Brick Bay's most refreshing beverage.

– Serve Brick Bay's most refreshing beverage. Fortune Teller – What does your future hold? New furniture!

In LEGO Fortnite Odyssey the Storm King has thundered onto the scene in the survival mode's latest update: Storm Chasers! With his storm-wild legion, led by Raven, the Storm King has everything he needs to complete his sinister quest to consume all. It's up to you and your friends to stop him! Find the Storm Chaser Village, meet new friends, and build up the strength to take down this electrifying evil. As you go about your journey, battle all-new foes, brave perilous dungeons, and build powerful new weapons using improved crafting mechanics.

You're not the only one trying to fight back against the Storm King… so are the Storm Chasers! You'll find this heroic ensemble of do-gooders, including their determined leader Carl Ruckus and the big-brained Meteorologist Dr. Borrasca, taking cover in the Storm Chaser Village. As you get to know the crew, they'll give you goals to complete while you're out on your adventures that'll help you progress toward your ultimate goal of defeating the Storm King. Got various requests to complete? Keep track of your progress using your handy Journal! From here, you can also pin goals to your HUD to easily track them from across your current world.

