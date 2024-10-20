Posted in: Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: lego, LEGO Islands, The Lego Group

LEGO Islands in Fortnite Launches Two New Halloween Modes

The LEGO Group has added two new Halloween modes to LEGO Islands in Fortnite, as you'll encounter Monster Fishing and Chasers Vs Hunters

Join teams as Dream Chasers or Nightmare Hunters in a thrilling battle to control the dream world.

Embark on a LEGO Monster Fishing adventure, upgrade your village, and protect from hidden underwater threats.

Create horror-themed games with the new LEGO Scary Space template and explore spooky gallery items in Fortnite.

The LEGO Group released a new update for LEGO Islands in Fortnite this week, as players have two new Halloween modes they can explore. Unlike LEGO Fortnite, these are creative islands where you need a code to access them, but they still operate on the same engine. The two modes are LEGO Chasers Vs Hunters and Monster Fishing, both of which will offer up a challenge, along with updates to the Parkour content. We have more info below as the content is now live.

Players are divided into teams in the all-new LEGO Chasers Vs Hunters to take control of the dream world from the LEGO DREAMZzz universe. Teams will be split into Dream Chasers and Nightmare Hunters, with both being given LEGO weapons to shoot their opponents and convert targets to gain dream sand. Each player can use the dream sand to dream craft even bigger and better weapons to help their team take control of the dream world. Look out for a mysterious flying object from above, as players will have the added challenge of shooting this down from the sky. This dark and creepy creature haunts the LEGO Islands and is curious about LEGO minifigures. Players will be in a race to solve the puzzles in front of them and obtain the codes required to unlock the ultimate secret!

LEGO Monster Fishing After conquering their opponents and seizing control of the dream world, players will embark on an exciting adventure with LEGO Monster Fishing. However, their peace will be short-lived, as something lurking beneath the surface will drive them back to shore! Players will then have to bravely collect fish, escape, and make it to shore in time to sell their bounty and upgrade the village to protect it from what's lurking under the ice. LEGO Parkour Worlds Players should keep their eyes peeled for clues to find out what else is in store, with more surprises in LEGO Parkour Worlds, where you can climb the world's greatest candy cane and drop off the top, and LEGO Dark Space still to come, inviting gamers to escape by following the light and thinking outside the box. In addition to this, the LEGO Group and Epic Games have also unveiled the 'Scary Space' template and gallery update, allowing creators to publish their own LEGO Islands using LEGO elements, LEGO Styles and other LEGO Brand assets available in Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) and Fortnite Creative. This will bring the iconic LEGO System in Play and its endless creative possibilities to life in a digital setting like never before. LEGO Template – Scary Space: A template that teaches game creators how to create a jump scare using Verse Code. This new template lets creators make unique, fun and horror-themed LEGO Games, just in time for Halloween. Curious how it works? Play the Scary Space demo Island and learn more about creating, using island code: 6232-6041-8173

A template that teaches game creators how to create a jump scare using Verse Code. This new template lets creators make unique, fun and horror-themed LEGO Games, just in time for Halloween. Curious how it works? Play the Scary Space demo Island and learn more about creating, using island code: LEGO Gallery – Scary Space: Fortnite creators can now choose from a whole gallery of new scary items to build with. There are two main moods to choose from, Cosmic Horror and Classic Halloween. Players can even showcase modular evil plants, Lovecraftian monsters and more. The two new LEGO Islands in Fortnite – LEGO Chaser Vs Hunters and LEGO Monster Fishing – and 'Scary Space' template and gallery are available to play on Fortnite from today.

