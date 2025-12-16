Posted in: Annapurna Interactive, Games, Video Games | Tagged: LEGO Voyagers

LEGO Voyagers Launches New Cross-Play Options

Looking for a friend to play LEGO Voyagers together but they have the game on a different platform? Cross-play options have been added

Article Summary LEGO Voyagers now supports cross-play, letting friends team up across all platforms for co-op fun.

Players use an Epic Games account to invite friends to join their LEGO Voyagers adventure online.

The Friend's Pass remains, allowing anyone to join in for free if one player owns the base game.

Explore rich LEGO brick worlds and solve puzzles together, with local or online 2-player co-op modes.

Light Brick Studio, Annapurna Interactive, and the LEGO Group have released a new update for LEGO Voyagers, as cross-play is now active in the game. In case you have friends who own the title on a different platform than you, both of you can play together with new options that have been unlocked in the game's latest update. We have more details and a trailer here showing those options off.

Cross-Play Options

In addition to the existing Friend's Pass system, which allows owners of LEGO Voyagers to invite friends on the same platform to the full co-op experience via their friends list, today's update enables cross-play available across all platforms. To enjoy cross-play, players, regardless of platform, will use an Epic Games account to invite friends through their friends list. Players using the free Friend's Pass may also sign in with an Epic Games account to receive invitations from any game owner on any platform. Please note that console players require an active online subscription for their respective platform in order to participate.

LEGO Voyagers

From the makers of LEGO Builder's Journey comes a new 2-player co-op adventure about friendship and play. When two friends make it their mission to rescue an abandoned spaceship, they embark on a journey beyond their wildest dreams, ultimately learning the value of being connected. LEGO Voyagers asks open questions about building friendships, sharing dreams, and giving space. It reminds us that while playing and being creative is for all shapes and sizes, it's always better when you share it with a friend.

Experience what it feels like to be a LEGO brick. Tumble, jump, snap together, and build your way through rich brick worlds.

Unravel a poetic, non-verbal narrative, set in beautiful brick-built environments, supported by an atmospheric soundtrack.

Cooperatively solve the game's many challenges and discover how two bricks are better than one. Play locally on the same screen, or online.

Invite a friend to join your adventure for free with the Friend's Pass. As long as one of you owns LEGO Voyagers, you can both play the full co-op experience together.

