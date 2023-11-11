Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: LG, monitor

LG Launches New Line Of Gaming Monitors Ahead Of The Holidays

LG is aiming to offer gamers a couple of choices in monitors this holiday season with two different 45" widescreen displays.

Article Summary LG debuts two 45\" UltraGear gaming monitors, GR65DC and GR75DC, for the holiday season.

Both models boast a 32:9 Ultrawide dual QHD screen for enhanced multitasking capabilities.

UltraGear monitors feature up to a 200Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for seamless gameplay.

Supports 95% DCI-P3 color gamut and VESA DisplayHDR 600 for vibrant, high-contrast visuals.

LG has decided to launch a brand new line of gaming monitors this month as they gear up for the holidays. The company is offering up two new 45" monitors for people to purchase with the GR65DC and the GR75DC, both offering you a widescreen gaming experience that also works well for whatever daily work you may need to do. We have more info on both designs below as the first is going for $800 while the grander model is going for $900.

"The newest LG UltraGear models feature a 45-inch 32:9 Ultrawide Dual QHD screen – providing what is the equivalent of two 24-inch 16:9 QHD displays on one monitor at the same time. Engineered for multi-tasking, the built in PBP (picture by picture) and PIP (picture in picture) features allow users to play console games while simultaneously streaming content on an ultra-wide screen. Their immersive QHD (5120 x 1440) 1500R curved screens support up to a 200Hz refresh rate and a 1ms (GtG) response time for the smooth, low-latency gaming LG's UltraGear monitors are known for."

"The UltraGear GR75DC supports USB Type-C, DP1.4, and HDMI 2.1, enabling compatibility for a variety of devices. The UltraGear GR65DC does not include a USB Type-C port. Both models support up to 95% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 color gamut with VESA DisplayHDR 600, delivering dynamic contrast and high-fidelity color. LG's UltraGear monitors are all about creating a premium gaming experience, which is why they're AMD FreeSync Premium Pro-certified and contain a 4-Pole Headphone out with DTS HP:X."

Multitasking Might: Featuring 45-inch 32:9 Ultrawide dual QHD screens, these UltraGear models are engineered for multi-tasking with built-in PBP (picture by picture) and PIP (picture in picture) features – allowing users to keep gaming and stream content simultaneously.

Dynamic Display: With immersive QHD (5120 x 1440) 1500R curved screens, the monitors support up to a 200Hz refresh rate and a 1ms (GtG) response time for the smooth, low-latency gaming LG's UltraGear monitors are known for.

With immersive QHD (5120 x 1440) 1500R curved screens, the monitors support up to a 200Hz refresh rate and a 1ms (GtG) response time for the smooth, low-latency gaming LG's UltraGear monitors are known for. Captivating Colors and Contrast: Capturing every detail, both UltraGear models support 95% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 color gamut paired with VESA DisplayHDR 600 to deliver dynamic graphics.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!