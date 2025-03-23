Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: LG, monitor, UltraGear GX9

LG Launches World's First 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor

LG has a new gaming monitor on the market as they launched the UltraGear GX9, the world's first 5K2K OLED gaming monitor design

LG launched a brand new gaming monitor this month, and it has the world's first 5K2K OLED design available on the market. The UltraGear GX9 has been designed with a 5K2K (5120 x 2160) resolution on a 45" curved OLED display, bringing players up to 1300 nits peak brightness and 98.5% DCI-P3 coverage. You can choose from 5K2K at 165Hz or WFHD at 330Hz, depending on your preference, to give you the best image possible for whatever you're playing. We have more details below as it's up for pre-order until March 30, going for $2K.

LG UltraGear GX9

The GX9 redefines gaming displays with its 45-inch OLED panel and 800R curvature, delivering a 5K2K Wide Ultra High Definition (WUHD) resolution for an unparalleled immersive experience. Dual-mode refresh rate technology allows gamers to choose between 5K2K at 165Hz or Wide Full HD (WFHD) at 330Hz, paired with an ultra-fast 0.03ms response time for ultimate speed and precision. With VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification and up to 98.5% DCI-P3 color spectrum coverage, the GX9 produces deep blacks and vibrant colors, ensuring stunning image quality. NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility eliminate screen tearing and stuttering, providing fluid gameplay in fast-paced environments.

The GX9 is designed to accommodate the latest gaming setups with DisplayPort 2.1, USB Type-C, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. Additionally, the monitor features built-in speakers and DTS Headphone:X support, delivering an immersive audio experience. In addition, advanced anti-glare technology minimizes screen reflections and glare, making it easier for gamers to see everything that's happening on screen, even in brighter rooms. The monitor seamlessly blends outstanding performance with a sleek, minimalist design. Its 4-sided, Virtually Borderless display and slim bezels enhance immersion, while hexagonal lighting adds a modern touch. Designed for ergonomic comfort, the fully adjustable stand allows for tilt, swivel, and height adjustments, ensuring an optimal viewing experience. Additionally, the L-shaped stand contributes to a clean and streamlined desktop setup.

