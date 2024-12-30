Posted in: Conventions, Events, Game Hardware, Games | Tagged: CES 2025, LG

LG Unveils Bendable 5K2K Gaming Monitor Ahead Of CES 2025

LG has thrown out the first official gaming news for CES 2025, as they unveiled their new Bendable 5K2K Gaming Monitor ahead of the event

Article Summary LG's Bendable 5K2K Gaming Monitor debuts before CES 2025, offering ultimate customization and flexibility.

The 45GX990A model boasts a 900R curvature and 0.03ms response time, enhancing immersive gameplay.

New GX9 lineup includes the 45GX950A, with 800R curve and superior LG OLED quality for gaming and productivity.

LG UltraGear 39GX90SA, powered by webOS, turns gaming monitor into an entertainment hub with vivid OLED display.

LG decided to beat a lot of the gaming-specific announcements for CES 2025 to the punch and be one of the first out the gate with the reveal of a new monitor. The team has revealed the new Bendable 5K2K Gaming Monitor, the first of its kind from any company, giving players a design that they can customize for the perfect curvature to whatever they want on the fly without loss of image, distortion or any kind of negative output on whatever you have on display. We have more info about it from the team below, as it will be on display in Las Vegas next week, from January 7-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

LG UltraGear GX9

The LG UltraGear OLED Bendable Gaming Monitor (model 45GX990A) is the world's first 5K2K-resolution bendable OLED display. The 45-inch monitor can smoothly transition from completely flat to a 900R curvature within seconds, offering users incredible flexibility and more control over their gaming experience. Its upgraded Dual-Mode feature allows users to switch effortlessly between resolution and refresh rate presets and customize the aspect ratio and picture size. With an ultra-fast 0.03ms (GtG) response time, the 45GX990A ensures smooth gameplay and heightened immersion.

Another standout model from the new GX9 lineup is the LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor (model 45GX950A). With its curved (800R), 21:9 format 5K2K-resolution self-lit 45-inch panel, this display delivers sharp, lifelike images with the stunning colors and exceptional contrast LG OLED products are known for. Its 4-side, Virtually Borderless design, and slim bezels help boost users' sense of immersion while adding a sleek aesthetic to any setup. Boasting 125 pixels per inch (PPI) and an RGWB subpixel layout, the monitor improves the readability of in-game text and makes productivity tasks, such as editing documents or website content, that much easier.

Like its bendable sibling, the 45GX950A features Dual-Mode functionality with eight customizable configurations and supports DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1, and USB-C with 90W power delivery. This ensures seamless compatibility with the latest graphics cards and features, such as variable refresh rate (VRR), while enabling convenient device charging. Certified by NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, the monitor has reduced screen tearing for a smoother, more responsive gaming experience.

The brand-new LG UltraGear 39GX90SA is designed to deliver stellar gaming and content-streaming experiences. Powered by webOS, it functions as a home entertainment hub, enabling users to access all their go-to streaming services without a PC or set-top box. Its 39-inch, 21:9 aspect ratio curved (800R) OLED display produces brilliant, nuanced colors and deep, dark blacks, making it perfect for AAA games and HDR movies and series. Equipped with USB Type-C ports, it offers convenient connectivity and incorporates LG's ergonomic and space-saving L-shaped stand for a clutter-free desk setup.

