Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Shows Off Several New Screenshots

Check out the new screenshots for Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, as SEGA gives a better look at the action and characters.

SEGA dropped several new screenshots for Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth before the holiday, showing off characters and action from the new title. While they didn't really give any new information on the title, the images we have below show off many of the people you'll encounter throughout the game, as well as some of the fight sequences in all their glory. Enjoy the images as the game is still on target to be released on January 26, 2024.

"Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth delivers a one-of-a-kind RPG experience with combat boasting greater depth, quality-of-life refinements, and improved gameplay favoring speed and strategy. The playable party now has full freedom of movement while fighting, allowing you to strategically position yourself and your allies to take down foes more effectively. Experience all that Honolulu has to offer with a variety of activities across the city. Take scenic photos in Sicko Snap, help Ichiban make some cash in Crazy Delivery, inspired by the SEGA classic Crazy Taxi – and many more. Two larger-than-life heroes brought together by the hand of fate, or perhaps something more sinister… Ichiban Kasuga, an unstoppable underdog who's no stranger to crawling up from rock bottom, and Kazuma Kiryu, a broken man facing down his last days. Experience one-of-a-kind combat with dynamic, fast-paced RPG battles where the battlefield becomes your weapon, and anything goes. Live it up in Japan and explore all that Hawaii has to offer in an adventure so big it spans the Pacific."

