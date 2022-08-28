Lillie & Marnie Meet In Pokémon TCG Japan Merch

The Pokémon Center Japan has revealed its September 2022 Pokémon TCG merch. The merch will coincide with the release of the Alolan Vulpix-themed expansion, Incandescent Arcana, which will in part be the basis for the November 2022 English-language set, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Let's take a look at these products, which features a group shot of the two most popular Trainers from the Sun & Moon and Sword & Shield eras respectively.

Pokémon Masters EX card sleeves featuring Lillie, Marnie, Rosa, N, Cynthia, Pikachu, & more

Pokémon Masters EX folder featuring Lillie, Marnie, Rosa, N, Cynthia, Pikachu, & more

Pokémon Masters EX playmat featuring Lillie, Marnie, Rosa, N, Cynthia, Pikachu, & more

Pokémon Masters EX deck box featuring Lillie, Marnie, Rosa, N, Cynthia, Pikachu, & more

Pokémon Masters EX collection file featuring Lillie, Marnie, Rosa, N, Cynthia, Pikachu, & more

Serena card sleeves featuring Braixen, Swirlix, Vivillon, and Meowstic

Serena deck box featuring Braixen, Swirlix, Vivillon, and Meowstic

Serena playmat featuring Braixen, Swirlix, Vivillon, Meowstic, and Shauna

Alolan Vulpix card sleeves

Alolan Vulpix deck box

Rosa & Serperior card sleeves

Rosa & Serperior deck box

Lisia & Altaria card sleeves

Shiny Jirachi card sleeves tying in with Radiant Jirachi in Incandescent Arcana

Ho-Oh & Reshiram card frame

These items will all release on Friday, September 2nd along with Incandescent Arcana. Unlike the direct previous Japanese set, the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss that brought back the Lost Zone mechanic, this set will include Character Rares and Radiant Pokémon. Leading this set is the unusual but exciting Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, which follows the fun trend of Pikachu and Eevee Ultra Rares, where it's the cute and iconic form that gets the feature rather than the highest evolution. This set, along with the following main series Japanese set Paradigm Trigger, which will focus on Lugia, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022.