Little League World Series Baseball 2022 Will Launch In August

GameMill Entertainment and IguanaBee have announced that Little League World Series Baseball 2022 will launch this August. Teaming up with the organizers behind the actual Little League Baseball and Softball league, this is their way of bringing two games that many grow up playing every summer and through their schools to life with ridiculous team names and players you can have fun with as the game attempts to capture the fun and fundamentals of Little League. You'll be able to pick your team, power up your stats with each player, hit the field, and attempt to become a Little League All-Star. We have more info on the game for you below as it will be released on August 17th for PC and all three major consoles.

Choose your team, then showcase your skills as you compete through the bracket to see if you have what it takes to be named the Little League World Series Champion. Or jump right into the action in an instant with Quick Play mode. Play With Friends: Get together for exciting local multiplayer tournament action for up to four players. Customize the rules, select your stadiums and teams, and see who wins it all!

Earn player-boosting stickers that allow you to build the most powerful team.

Intense interactive plays put you in command of executing incredible slides, catches, hits, and more to give your team the edge and bring home the win.

"After the highly successful franchise of Little League World Series Baseball 2010 more than a decade ago, and as we celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series this August, Little League is pleased to re-enter the gaming space and highlight the fun and excitement of the tournament in a digital experience," said Liz DiLullo Brown, Little League Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "We look forward to enhancing the interaction with Little League fans, both on and off the field, and bringing the World Series experience into the homes of fans of all ages in this exciting new way."