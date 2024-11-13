Posted in: Chucklefish, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Loco Motive, Robust Games

Loco Motive Announced For PC & Switch Release Next Week

Can you find the murder on a train before they manage to get away with it at the next stop? Find out in Loco Motive, out next week

Article Summary Loco Motive, a comedy adventure game, launches on PC and Switch November 21.

Unravel a murder mystery aboard the 1930s Reuss Express train.

Play as a lawyer, detective, and agent to clear your name.

Solve puzzles and enjoy a fully voiced cast with in-game hints.

Indie game developer Robust Games and publisher Chucklefish have confirmed their new comedy adventure game, Loco Motive, will be released next week. A murder has taken place on a train, and it's up to you to find the culprit among an entire passenger train of suspects, with some hilarity sprinkled in from a full voice cast of characters. The game will be released on November 21 for both PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch. For now, enjoy the trailer!

Loco Motive

An eccentric heiress has been murdered aboard the Reuss Express, and you're the main suspects! Cut down in her prime at the tender age of 89 years old, Lady Unterwald of the Wald-Bahn Rail Company leaves behind a legacy, an empire and a whole lot of questions. Loco Motive tasks players with proving their innocence after the untimely murder of Lady Unterwald aboard her very own Reuss Express. Using the distinctive talents of a strait-laced lawyer, a novelist-turned-amateur- detective, and an undercover agent as they attempt to absolve themselves.

Along the way, players will encounter a fully voiced cast of eccentric and memorable characters, solve satisfyingly challenging puzzles, and piece together clues to prove their innocence. Enact justice and uncover the culprit! What's more, when players get stuck, they can always give the Dirk Chiselton Hotline a call Loco Motive features its own in-game tips hotline, gently guiding players towards solutions without any unwanted spoilers. Ring-a-ding-ding

A comedy adventure that hits like smooth jazz, set onboard a 1930s express train.

Take control of three playable characters in an interlinking comedic adventure.

Uncovering a deadly mystery, full of twists, turns, and sharp wit!

Meet a train-full of quirky and somewhat suspicious fellow passengers.

Stop at nothing to solve item-based puzzles that won't leave your head scratching for hours.

Beautifully detailed pixel art bursting with charm and character.

A little nudge in the right direction when needed. Telephone for assistance with an in-game hint call-line!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!