Logitech G Reveals Multiple Announcements During LogiPlay 2024

Logitech G Reveals Multiple Announcements During Logi Play 2024

We got several announcements from Logitech G during LogiPlay 2024, including a new headset, a new gaming keyboard, AI integration, and more

Article Summary Logitech G announces AI Game Highlighter for automatic highlight reels via Streamlabs integration.

G915 X Lightspeed keyboard boasts improved switch design, better typing experience, and enhanced battery life.

The Astro A50 Gen 5 headset features PlaySync Audio for seamless switching between multiple gaming platforms.

Exclusive Logitech G collaborations with MOMO and Genshin Impact bring new sim racing wheels and themed products.

Logitech G revealed several new items during their Logi Play 2024 livestream they held on Twitch, with a number of new additions coming from the company. This is basically their way of showing off things coming out near the end of the year and some of the innovations and partnerships they have in the works. Including a new gaming gear, a partnership with MOMO, another with Streamlabs involving AI, and more. We have more info on all of these for you below.

Logitech G & Streamlabs

Growing a Twitch channel to reach a wider audience can be challenging. Hence, the ability to efficiently and seamlessly create, edit, and publish engaging content that resonates with viewers across multiple platforms is more critical than ever. With the new AI Game Highlighter, the most exciting gameplay moments from game streams are automatically identified and combined into a highlight reel that can be managed by Streamlabs Desktop broadcasting software.

With the click of a button, streamers can turn streams into engaging content for publishing across their social content platforms. This saves time manually sifting through hours of footage and ensures streamers can capture the most compelling content for their social media channels. Streamers can focus on what matters most – connecting with their audience and growing their channels. By leveraging AI Highlighter's automated algorithmic tools, streamers can ensure their content remains fresh and relevant across different platforms.

G915 X Lightspeed

The G915 X features a completely redesigned galvanic switch. The original switches' hook-style stem were replaced with a new POM, cross-style stem. This new design improves the overall stability of the key for a better and quieter typing experience and simplifies the replacement or customization of your keycaps. In addition, the switches' actuation point was reduced from 1.5 to 1.3mm, resulting in quicker actuation. PBT keycaps were added and upgraded from ABS to double-shot, shine-through PBT, which offers better resistance to wear and reduces the visibility of potential oil from your fingers. The build quality is key to a superior typing experience. The aluminum top plate thickness was increased from 1.2 to 1.5 mm, improving the product's structural strength and adding the final touch of improvement to an already-loved typing experience. The G915 X Lightspeed retains the original's tri-mode connectivity and features our ultrafast Lightspeed wireless, Bluetooth, and USB-wired connectivity. Moreover, the battery life was improved compared to the original without compromising performance. With backlighting off, the full-size version of the G915 X Lightspeed delivers up to 800 hours of battery life.

Astro A50 Generation 5 Headset

The A50 Generation 5, now with PlaySync Audio, is based on the same architecture as our award-winning A50 X, offering a streamlined and versatile feature set tailored for multiplatform gamers. The new PlaySync Audio feature is designed specifically for players who want to use USB for seamless audio switching between console and PC platforms and don't require HDMI video switching. With PlaySync Audio, users can connect up to three gaming systems simultaneously—including Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC, and more—via USB-C and swiftly switch between them with a single button on the headset. This innovative feature ensures that gamers can effortlessly transition between their favorite platforms without any hassle. And, with the A50 Gen 5, users can now connect the Nintendo Switch in docked mode via USB and use PlaySync Audio to switch between it and their other connected systems.

Logitech G Pro Series

The Pro X TKL Rapid Wired Gaming Keyboard: The Pro X TKL Rapid Wired Gaming Keyboard delivers ultimate customization with the performance and reliability of Logitech G engineering. Pro X TKL Rapid ensures fluid, quick reactions for a consistent and reliable experience right out of the box. The Pro X TKL Rapid delivers a responsive, precise, and consistent experience with rapid trigger functionality to enable fast and responsive control for a critical edge on the path to victory. Whether you want incredibly sensitive responsiveness or a more measured adjustment to fit your style, the decision is yours. Customize the parameters on every key and choose exactly when and how your key presses turn into actions – fine tune with 0.1 mm increments using Logitech G HUB.

G502 X Plus AL Edition

The G502 X Plus AL Edition is the first gaming mouse crafted using a sleek and ultra-durable aircraft-grade aluminum alloy. Aluminum is known for its strength and resilience, making it the perfect foundation for a minimal edition that offers a precious metal level of sophistication in its finishing and aesthetic, turning the G502 X Plus AL Edition into a statement piece. Each mouse is CNC machined precisely, adhering to standards comparable to those of the Swiss watchmaking industry. This level of precision and attention to detail is a testament to our commitment to quality and excellence. The result is a tactile experience that is smooth to the touch, with a material that will develop a unique patina over years of use, reflecting the individual journey of its owner.

This level of detail ensures that every G502 X Plus AL Edition maintains its high-performance functionality while also delivering an experience that is a work of art. With only 502 pieces made worldwide, each mouse is laser-branded with AL graphics inspired by the periodic table and individually serialized to show which number from 1 to 502 it occupies. Finally, every mouse is hand-inspected by a team of designers and engineers, ensuring that every mouse that wears the G502 X PLUS AL Edition designation meets the highest standards of accuracy and quality before it reaches its new owner.

Logitech G x MOMO

MOMO, the iconic Italian motorsports brand, has produced hand-crafted racing equipment for over sixty years for prestigious brands like Ferrari, Porsche, and Rolls Royce and racing legends such as Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher. As part of the agreement, MOMO is an officially recognized partner for the Logitech G Sim Racing Wheels category. Under this exclusive agreement, Logitech G becomes MOMO's sole partner in all sim racing and gaming matters.

Logitech G x Genshin Impact

Additionally, the G305 models showcase designs inspired by the beloved characters Sayu, Thoma, and Shikanoin Heizou. These limited-edition mice blend the enchanting visuals of Genshin Impact with the top-tier performance and reliability for which Logitech G is known. This collaboration is the beginning of a multi-year partnership between Genshin Impact and Logitech G. Fans can anticipate an exciting range of new products, including headsets, keyboards, and keyboard-mouse bundles. In addition, the partnership has enabled built-in controller compatibility for the Logitech G CLOUD gaming handheld within Genshin Impact · Cloud, now available in the United States, Canada, and Mainland China.

This makes Logitech G CLOUD the world's first handheld device with native Genshin Impact · Cloud controller support. Fans can purchase the G309 LIGHTSPEED Bluetooth Gaming Mouse according to the following schedule: Amazon will begin accepting pre-orders in the U.S. and Canada on September 17th, with shipping expected in late November. The Mainland of China will start pre-orders in September, and Japan will ship in November.

